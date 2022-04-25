Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds: Vieira says Palace deserved more than a point

Watford may need to assess Juraj Kucka, Kiko Femenia, Francisco Sierralta and Samuel Kalu, all of whom missed the defeat at Manchester City through injury. Burnley will monitor Maxwell Cornet, who is nursing a minor knee issue. A calf problem forced Jay Rodriguez off against Wolves but he has trained...
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game at Newcastle United on Saturday. On signing a two-year extension to his contract: "We are in a very positive mood as a family. We love being here and we want to make the club as successful as possible, for as long as possible. I will stay as long as it makes sense for both sides."
Everton will assess forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has missed their last two matches with a thigh issue. Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph should be available after sitting out last week's defeat by Liverpool as a precaution. Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen could return after missing two games with a stomach issue.
While I wasn’t exactly at peace with it, I’d kind of had my head around the fact that Jurgen Klopp was going to leave Liverpool in 2024. The news is absolutely fantastic. He is, for me, the best manager in the world and whoever has to replace him will have a very, very tough job. We now don’t have to cross that bridge until 2026, at the earliest.
Liverpool striker Sadio Mane describes himself as a "fighter" and says he wants to "go for everything" in terms of trophies with Liverpool this season. Watch the full interview on Football Focus on Saturday, 30 April at 12.00 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville will miss the rest of the season after twisting his ankle in training. This game comes too soon for Patrick Bamford, while Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts remain sidelined. John Stones is doubtful after being forced off by a hamstring issue in Manchester City's 4-3 win...
Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external. The club have also indicated to Napoli they are willing to pay £84m for 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. (La Repubblica - in Italian), external.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool is "the perfect place to be" because the club is so relentless in trying to develop. Speaking after signing a contract extension at Anfield, he said: "This club offers a lot. I'm very happy about it. For me, at this moment in time, it's the perfect place to be.
Jurgen Klopp evoked the memory of Divock Origi’s dramatic late winner at St James' Park in May 2019 as he prepares his Liverpool side for a trip to Newcastle on Saturday. Then, Liverpool were one point behind Manchester City with just two games to go and this year’s encounter is remarkably similar, albeit with five matches left to play.
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves will be absent despite a return to training after six weeks out with a knee injury. Defender Max Kilman and winger Daniel Podence remain sidelined. Brighton welcome back midfielder Yves Bissouma after a two-match suspension. Tariq Lamptey is likely to be available after recovering from a...
From Santiago Canizares missing the 2002 World Cup after accidently breaking a bottle of aftershave that sliced his foot, to Queen of the South goalkeeper Sam Henderson injuring his shoulder after colliding with a cow, footballers can pick up injuries in the most unusual of circumstances. Hartlepool United midfielder Mark...
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been named men's footballer of the year and Chelsea's Sam Kerr women's footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA). Egypt striker Salah has scored 30 goals for quadruple-chasing Liverpool this season, including 22 in the Premier League. Australia international Kerr has scored 18...
Cardiff City say they are "disgusted" by racist language from one of their fans aimed at a Swansea City player in a social media video. Swansea defender Joel Latibeaudiere posted on his Twitter account calling for Cardiff to ban the supporter. Cardiff say they have passed evidence to South Wales...
After a textbook - and hilarious - dive by Charlie Adam went viral, the unrelenting ridicule he faced reached as far as the primary school classroom. Dundee captain Adam flopped to the ground in a comical attempt to win a free-kick in last weekend's Scottish Premiership relegation scrap with St Johnstone.
Newport County manager James Rowberry hopes Dom Telford will sign a new contract but is wary of interest from other clubs in League Two's top scorer. Telford has struck 25 goals in 35 league games this season, with Newport missing out on the play-offs. The 25-year-old former Plymouth Argyle player's...
England's 2022 Nations League ties and 2024 European Championship qualifiers will be shown live on Channel 4 as part of a new 20-match broadcast deal. The agreement means England's Nations League fixtures will be shown on free-to-air television for the first time. The games had previously been broadcast on Sky...
