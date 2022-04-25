ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: NFL planning Christmas Day tripleheader

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Football is trying to step on basketball’s turf.

Traditionally, the NBA is the sport that comes back out on Christmas Day each year having games slated for that holiday. Now the NFL wants to join the party.

According to NFL broadcasting VP Mike North via WGR-550 radio in Buffalo, the NFL will have games slated for Christmas Day in 2022. There will be a tripleheader as transcribed by Touchdown Wire:

“We’ll play one game on CBS in the afternoon, one game on Fox in the afternoon, and our regular Sunday night game on NBC,” North said. “Christmas, when it falls on an NFL game day, we’ve had a lot of success there, all due respect to our friends at the NBA.”

… the bulk of the weekend’s games will be played on Saturday, December 24. There also will be a Christmas Eve night game on NFL Network.

North went on to explain that the bulk of the weekend’s games will be played on Saturday, December 24. There also will be a Christmas Eve night game on NFL Network.

The Buffalo Bills and rest of the league will see their full 2022 schedules released on May 12.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

