ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia and Ukraine War Passes Two Month Mark

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

It’s been two months since the Russian and Ukraine war started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQ7cq_0fJvATfj00

On Feb. 24th, Russia invaded Ukraine.

“For Russia to invade Ukraine, is like a child attacking it’s mother,” said Ferris State University Associate Professor of History Tracy Busch. “I thought that Putin’s plan was to try to peel off Donetsk and Luhansk, those two areas that want to be independent, although a lot of that is just Russians meddling in that area.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine for a ‘special military operation’. Ukrainian forces started defending their land as bombings from the Russians began.

“Biden said, ‘Oh no, they’re going to invade’ because people would think ‘Oh, Russia wouldn’t do something so stupid’,” said Busch. “For Russia to invade Ukraine after everything it had done to prepare itself after the Crimean crisis, I think it just shows how isolated and unhinged Putin is that he would try to do something like this.”

From the beginning, Russia’s motivations for invasion have been unclear.

“The Russians have failed miserably to accomplish what we think were their goals of quickly taking over the capital and overthrowing the government,” said former NATO Official and U.S. Diplomat Jack Segal. “Now the areas that they were able to secure in northern Ukraine along the border with Belarus and the over on the other side on Russia itself, they’ve been pushed out of those areas.”

During the war, President Joe Biden issued several sanctions against Russia.

“We have not gone across the board and applied sanctions everywhere because we are taking into consideration what affect these will have on American companies,” said Segal.

The U.S. has also offered military resources to Ukraine.

“The level of violence escalates step by step gradually, and that’s what we’re in the middle of right now,” said Segal. “When we switched from defensive weapons to offensive weapons, that was an escalation step.”

Segal says the U.S. and NATO have to be careful with these escalation steps.

“If the United States is in a war with Russia and Putin, many people know, has indirectly threatened to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” said Segal. “Then we would have to decide what do we do about that. It’s still in Ukraine, it’s not a NATO country, it’s a dangerous situation, extremely dangerous situation.”

Segal said there was a chance for Putin to attack with the latest meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who arrived in Ukraine on Sunday by train.

“It might allow Poland to say: that train was a Polish train and therefore you’ve attacked us and we want to invoke the NATO Article 5 and ask that NATO come to our defense,” he said.

Segal believes Putin may be holding back, even though Russia has 20 times more military men than Ukraine.

“The forces they’re using in Ukraine are not capable of conducting a urban war. They want to fight out in the open,” he said. “I don’t think he’s confident now that his army can do what he will need them to do.”

And the future of this war…depends on Putin’s actions.

“We have to be very cognizant of that and aware of what the danger is of the man we’re dealing with,” Segal said.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Nato#Ferris State University#Russians#Ukrainian#Crimean#Nato Official
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy