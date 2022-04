YORK- With one regular season game remaining on the schedule, the York Dukes will have a chance to close out the season with a 5-9 record after starting the year 0-7. York made it four of six wins Monday night as they scored with 7:54 to play in the second overtime and topped the Seward Bluejays in Central Conference action 2-1.

YORK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO