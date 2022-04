3 Penny Theatre will present “Almost, Maine” at The Gayton Kirk, 11421 Gayton Road, at 7 p.m. Apr. 29 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Apr. 30. Come to the little town of Almost, Maine on a cold January night. As the northern lights dance across the sky, nine couples experience the sudden thunderclap of love in this mega-hit romantic comedy. 3 Penny Theatre practices Radical Hospitality – all tickets are pay-what-you-can and each audience member can decide their own ticket price ($1, $10, $20 or more). For details, call 804-741-5254 or visit 3pennyplays.org.

