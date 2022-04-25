Tiger, Phil registered for PGA Championship in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many of the events packing the May calendar have been here before. The PGA hosted the senior championship last year, Ironman is back for its second year, and the Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary is on the national stage once again. Only this time, COVID restrictions...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement Division discovered a vehicle in Lake Thunderbird after scanning the lake with side sonar. OHP Divers were called in to the scene and determined the vehicle to be a 1972-1975 Mercury Capri. The Capri was discovered in approximately 14...
With the NFL Draft kicking off Thursday night (we're airing draft coverage ... see the full schedule here), here are some local players to watch for. Michigan Defensive back Daxton Hill hails from Tulsa (Booker T. Washington) and could hear his name called in the first two rounds of the draft.
TULSA, Okla. — Nobody wants to play Oral Roberts in a mid-week game. The Golden Eagles continued playing well against tough competition, this time knocking off in-state foe Oklahoma 5-1. ORU split the season series with the Sooners, this after beating Oklahoma State in Stillwater earlier in the month.
