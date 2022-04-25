Comedian, Dave Chapelle, set to perform for 10th anniversary of Maryland Live!

Click here to read the full article. After spending less than a decade in his custom Beverly Hills compound, Marky Mark’s taking his good vibrations elsewhere.
The rapper-turned-actor, officially known as Mark Wahlberg, recently listed his epic, château-style home for $87.5 million. It has an array of features that make the price tag worth it, too. Situated on more than 6 acres of land in the tony gated community of North Beverly Park, the 30,000-square-foot mansion boasts 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms. You’ll also find a movie theater, gym, wine cellar and two-story paneled library within.
But the property’s real selling point...
