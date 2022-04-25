ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comedian, Dave Chapelle, set to perform for 10th anniversary of Maryland Live!

By Nia Fitzhugh
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland Live! Casino and Hotel announced scheduled performances by Dave Chapelle to celebrate its 10th anniversary. A release announced the Hotel and Casino will...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Hunter King Has Gotten Herself a ‘Gem’ of a New Role

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress is about to go on a Hawaiian adventure. Last week, fans of The Young and the Restless were stunned by the news that the role of Summer had been recast with Allison Lanier, and while there was no word as to why Hunter King had been replaced, we have news surrounding her whereabouts these days. King will star in a new Hallmark premiere on Saturday, June 4, at 8 pm, and viewers will have a front row seat while watching her character set out on a new adventure.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Sarandos
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Live#Hotel#The Hotel And Casino#The Hall At Live
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Mark Wahlberg’s Palatial Beverly Hills Estate Could Be Yours for $87.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. After spending less than a decade in his custom Beverly Hills compound, Marky Mark’s taking his good vibrations elsewhere. The rapper-turned-actor, officially known as Mark Wahlberg, recently listed his epic, château-style home for $87.5 million. It has an array of features that make the price tag worth it, too. Situated on more than 6 acres of land in the tony gated community of North Beverly Park, the 30,000-square-foot mansion boasts 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms. You’ll also find a movie theater, gym, wine cellar and two-story paneled library within. But the property’s real selling point...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy