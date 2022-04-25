ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says The Darnedest Things — See Also

By Joe Patrice
abovethelaw.com
 3 days ago

It's true that the first impression you give prospective clients will be a lasting...

abovethelaw.com

Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Esg
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney's special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney's opposition to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire's offer. "Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion," reads the official press release. "Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company."
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Partner Treated To 37-Day Quarantine As China Launches New COVID Lockdowns

China — the O.G. superspreader — is still deeply concerned about COVID-19 and prepared to take drastic measures to keep a lid on the virus. It's a pointed contrast to the United States, where we allow a Jones Day associate with a copy of a 1940s dictionary to strip the Centers for Disease Control of public health authority, while China's still responding to even the hint of viral outbreak with full lockdowns and lengthy quarantines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abovethelaw.com

Elon Musk Already Breached The Twitter Takeover Agreement? With His Stellar Record Of Following The Rules?

Elon Musk's agreement in principle to buy Twitter for $43B and turn it into an 8chan clone set conservative circles ablaze with hopes for — and I'm not making this up — Truth and Reconciliation commissions — to get to the bottom of why Twitter banned people for harassing other users and making up stuff about horse paste curing COVID. Certainly atrocities against the right-wing on par with the Rwandan genocide or South African apartheid. I can see now tearful statements from FedSoc bros sobbing that they couldn't scroll Twitter for 72 hours just because they spent a week talking about hanging Mike Pence or something. Really moving stuff.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

The New Biglaw Hotness: Firms With Not 1 But 2 Billion Dollars In Revenue

Generous benefits for the right candidate. Apply within. Hint: A record-setting 52 Biglaw firms passed into the billion dollars in revenue club, but a much more selective group hit the $2B threshold. Stay on top of the legal ramifications of the war in Ukraine with Lexis® Practical Guidance and Law360®...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Do We Really Need Another Legal Technology Directory?

If you've recently been in the market for legal software, you know exactly what I mean. It's hard to miss them since these sites dominate search results. No matter what type of software you're looking for, there they are, front and center. And when you visit the site, you quickly realize that these are general software directories, and whoever runs them has little to no knowledge of the legal industry or legal technology products.
SOFTWARE
abovethelaw.com

A High Stakes (And High Hopes) Earnings Week

So far, 2022 has not been a great year for stock prices. Last Friday saw one of the worst falls of an already subpar year. On April 22, the Dow dropped by 968 points, representing a 2.7 percent decline and giving the index its worst day since 2020. The Nasdaq fell by 2.3 percent. The S&P 500 fared comparatively well, losing only 2 percent of its value.
STOCKS
abovethelaw.com

Not All Am Law 100 Firms Were Operating At Peak Performance In 2021

There is about 20% of the market that are not performing as well as they would like. That is more the case with the Second Hundred and the smaller firms, but there is a small group of Am Law 100 firms in there as well. The question for those firms is what is the path that makes the most sense for them.
ECONOMY

Community Policy