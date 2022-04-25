ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lehner out for season for Golden Knights, to have shoulder surgery

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThompson will start against Stars on Tuesday with Vegas facing elimination. Robin Lehner is out for the rest of the season for the Vegas Golden Knights. The goalie will have shoulder surgery for an injury the Golden Knights said he sustained on Feb. 9, when he made 27 saves in a...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Wild undecided on starting goalie for Game 1 against Blues

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild remain undecided on whether Cam Talbot or Marc-Andre Fleury will start Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the St. Louis Blues, general manager Bill Guerin said. "You can't make a bad decision or a bad choice," Guerin said Thursday before...
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a loss to the Jackets

It was a tough night for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in a game that felt like the Bolts never found their stride. As the game approached the halfway point of the first period, it looked like the Lightning opened the scoring when Pat Maroon was able to slide the puck past Elvis Merzlikins, but Columbus challenged for goaltender interference and, according to the NHL, video review determined that Corey Perry had a significant presence in the crease which impaired the ability of Merzlikins to play his position.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Vilardi helps Kings defeat Kraken for fifth straight win

SEATTLE -- Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and two assists for the Los Angeles Kings in a 5-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday. "Our line played well," Vilardi said. "I think all the lines played a lot and buried chances. All our lines got a score tonight, so it was nice that we buried our chances. … They came out better than us in the first period. We weren't very hard to play against and they took advantage of us and 'Quickie' made some saves, that's what he does, and gave us a chance to come back."
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Golden Knights eliminated from playoff contention; injuries costly

The Vegas Golden Knights failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since joining the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18. Vegas (42-31-8) was eliminated from contention with a 4-3 shootout loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Here is a look at what happened in...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NHL

Golden Knights elimination 'tough pill to swallow'

CHICAGO -- The Vegas Golden Knights were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention for the first time in their history on Wednesday. Minutes prior to losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Chicago Blackhawks, a game they needed to win, the Dallas Stars gained a point by going to overtime in a 4-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes to clinch the final berth from the Western Conference.
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights, playoff goaltending discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

NHL Network host E.J. Hradek joins Roarke, Rosen to talk Oilers-Kings, Blues-Wild series. Fallout from the Vegas Golden Knights missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs and a debate about the Florida Panthers' chances to make a deep postseason run were two of the bigger topics discussed on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers visit Ottawa for penultimate game of the season

At this point of the season, it's all about preparing for the playoffs. With the top seed in the Eastern Conference already locked up, the Panthers are expected to rest a few starters and roll out a couple of their top prospects when they play their penultimate game of the regular season against the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Kotkaniemi back in lineup for Hurricanes against Devils

Predators hopeful Saros could be ready for start of playoffs. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Jesperi Kotkaniemi will return to the Hurricanes lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG+, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Trottier
Person
Ivan Barbashev
NHL

Brown to retire after Stanley Cup Playoffs for Kings

Forward has played 18 seasons with Los Angeles, was captain for Stanley Cup titles in 2012, 2014. Dustin Brown receives a warm reception at Rogers Arena and leaves wearing a "C" on his Kings jersey in his expected final regular-season game. 02:26 •. Dustin Brown will retire from the NHL...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 28

Panthers can win Presidents' Trophy; Lightning can lock up series with Maple Leafs. Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 28:. The Florida Panthers will clinch the Presidents' Trophy:. If they defeat the Ottawa Senators in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDS, BSFL, ESPN+, NHL LIVE)...
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights miss playoffs, lose to Blackhawks in seven-round shootout

CHICAGO -- The Vegas Golden Knights were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday. Tyler Johnson scored the only goal of the shootout, in the seventh round. It was the third straight game to go to a shootout and the second straight that went seven rounds for the Golden Knights, who went 0-for-17 in the three tiebreakers.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Ice Hockey#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Golden Knights#The Philadelphia Flyers#The Washington Capitals
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Sharks

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers will close out their regular-season schedule with back-to-back games at Rogers Place beginning Thursday against the San Jose Sharks. Jesse Puljujarvi was back on the top line with Evander Kane and Connor McDavid after missing the last two-game road trip due to a non-COVID illness.
NHL
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Los Angeles at Seattle

Kraken surged early, but defensive lapses and unconverted power plays lead to a 5-3 loss to the Kings. In the second game of a back-to-back, the Kraken wanted to start fast and quiet the playoff-bound Los Angeles Kings. After Seattle controlled the first 20 minutes of play, Jared McCann scored the first goal of the game with 1:01 to play in period one. Ryan Donato would add a second score early in period two. But after that, the Kings woke up. The visitors scored three times in the middle frame to tie the game at 3-3 before adding a fourth goal 2:45 into period three. The Kraken would push late, but couldn't convert, even with 3:41 of power-play time in the final period. Jonathan Quick - who had kept his team in it early - delivered late as well, keeping all the pucks Seattle sent his way out of the net.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch

Ahead of a first round matchup against Edmonton, the Kings finish off the regular season in Canada against Canucks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. When: Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Watch: Bally Sports West.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

GAME DAY | Canucks vs. Kings

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Kings this season: Dec. 6 (4-0 W), Dec. 30 (road), Apr. 28 (home). The Canucks are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games vs Los Angeles (4-0-1 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 115-101-32-11 all-time record in 259...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Upper Deck unveils special card of young Oilers fan diagnosed with cancer

EDMONTON -- Ben Stelter was presented with his very own Upper Deck trading card Thursday for his part in the Edmonton Oilers' success this past month. Stelter, the 5-year-old who has glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, has become a lucky charm for the Oilers since introduced to the team, and joined them on the ice for the national anthems before a game against the San Jose Sharks on March 24.
HOCKEY
NHL

Slafkovsky got confidence boost at Olympics ahead of 2022 NHL Draft

Forward prospect helped Slovakia win first medal at men's hockey tournament. The 2022 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held July 7-8. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Juraj Slafkovsky relishes the big moments of any hockey game. His...
NHL
NHL

Blues announce Stifel as team's official jersey sponsor

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues proudly announced today that Stifel has become the team's official jersey sponsor. The five-year agreement is an extension of a long-standing partnership between two St. Louis-made organizations that are committed to the growth and development of the St. Louis community. Starting with the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Panthers can clinch Presidents' Trophy

Lightning, Bruins look to secure first-round opponents. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2022 NHL postseason. There are four days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy