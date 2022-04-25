Lehner out for season for Golden Knights, to have shoulder surgery

Kraken surged early, but defensive lapses and unconverted power plays lead to a 5-3 loss to the Kings. In the second game of a back-to-back, the Kraken wanted to start fast and quiet the playoff-bound Los Angeles Kings. After Seattle controlled the first 20 minutes of play, Jared McCann scored the first goal of the game with 1:01 to play in period one. Ryan Donato would add a second score early in period two. But after that, the Kings woke up. The visitors scored three times in the middle frame to tie the game at 3-3 before adding a fourth goal 2:45 into period three. The Kraken would push late, but couldn't convert, even with 3:41 of power-play time in the final period. Jonathan Quick - who had kept his team in it early - delivered late as well, keeping all the pucks Seattle sent his way out of the net.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO