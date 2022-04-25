ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Nektar to cut over 500 jobs following cancer drug failure

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics said on Monday it would lay off about 70% of its workforce, or more than 500 employees, after stopping the development of its key cancer drug earlier in the month.

The company scrapped all clinical trials of the drug, bempegaldesleukin, including those in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb Co’s cancer drug Opdivo, after the therapy failed to meet the main goal in several studies.

The layoffs are expected to result in a charge of between $150 million and $160 million, most of which would be recorded in the second quarter, Nektar said. Its chief medical officer and chief commerical officer would also step down.

Shares of the company were 3% lower in extended trading.

Nektar said the restructuring would help ensure that it has enough capital to fund the development of drugs that it considers “most impactful” to its future.

These include NKTR-358, an experimental treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that is being developed in partnership with Eli Lilly, and NKTR-255, which is being studied in clinical trials in patients with head and neck and colorectal cancer.

The company expects to end the year with about $440 million to $450 million in cash and investments and no debt.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Reuters

AbbVie misses quarterly sales estimates as Humira rivals bite

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter sales on Friday, hurt by European competition for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira and lower-than-expected revenue from its newer drug Rinvoq. Sales of the world’s best selling drug, Humira, fell 2.7% to $4.74 billion in the first quarter, below...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Bristol Myers 1st-quarter sales up on Eliquis, Opdivo

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb posted slightly better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday on growth of sales of its blood thinner Eliquis and cancer drug Opdivo, but said it no longer expects sales growth in 2022 due to stiff generic competition overseas for blood cancer drug Revlimid. Revenue in the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

414K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy