Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Jim Wells, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harvey; Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SEDGWICK AND HARVEY COUNTIES At 304 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bentley, or near Sedgwick, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Newton, Park City, Valley Center, Maize, Halstead, Sedgwick, Colwich, Burrton, Mount Hope and Bentley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
