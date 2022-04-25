ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Where does your $400 Colorado refund come from?

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jared Polis announced today that over 3 million...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy