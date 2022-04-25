NE: FAMILIES LOSE EVERYTHING TO WILDFIRE

Wildfires are sweeping through the West and Southwest amid dry and windy conditions as the 2022 fire season roared to a vicious – and in many cases, early – start.Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado were battling to contain fires on multiple fronts, officials said.In New Mexico, two major fires combined, burning 54,000 acres since 19 April as nearly 500 personnel battled to stop the blazes, which were only contained on Sunday at 12 per cent, according to an update from New Mexico Fire Information, an interagency site.Many roads in and around the areas were closed, and shelters were set...

