NE: FAMILIES LOSE EVERYTHING TO WILDFIRE

KETV.com
'It happened so fast': Lyons families lose homes to fire
LYONS, Neb. — Some families in Burt County, Nebraska, are left with nothing after a devastating wildfire. Nebraska Emergency Management said the blaze started near Lyons and spread to Macy. Strong winds fueled the fire, creating challenges for the 18 volunteer fire departments trying to put out the flames....
KETV.com
'I've never seen anything move so fast': Volunteer effort to save Burt County farm from wildfire
LYONS, Neb. — Wildfire destroys most of a Burt County farmer's land, but his home still stands, thanks to the valiant effort. The man's farmhand, a volunteer firefighter, worked fast to save the property and he had plenty of help fending off the flames. Sections of that farmland were...
Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres
A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
KETV.com
'A rough few days': Volunteer firefighters still battling blazes in Burt County
LYONS, Neb. — Stuart Miller jumps out of his personal vehicle, runs into the station and emerges moments later in a weed truck. He speeds out of the Lyons firehouse, sirens sounding. A few minutes later, he arrives at the hotspot off Highway 51 and County Road 17. His crew quickly subdued the flames, but memories of Saturday’s big blazed smoldered.
KETV.com
Wildfire breaks out north of the Omaha metro
The Burt County sheriff's office says four firefighters were hurt Saturday fighting the wildfires in Burt county. Two had smoke inhalation and two others were hurt in vehicle accidents. The Burt County sheriff's office says the fire is contained at this time, but crews are still on scene putting out...
Deadly fires continue out West, early in wildfire season
Multiple wildfires continue to tear through several states across the west in an early start to fire season. The flames turned deadly with Nebraska authorities announcing a retired fire chief was killed and at least 15 others injured while battling the blaze. April 26, 2022.
Wildfires rage in the West as storms also bring blizzard conditions and tornado threats
Wildfires are continuing to scorch parts of the Southwest, with fires spreading across six states. The "Tunnel Fire" near Flagstaff, Arizona, is now in its sixth day with only three% containment. Lilia Luciano has more.
Wildfires sweep through west and southwest US amid ‘dangerously’ early fire season
Wildfires are sweeping through the West and Southwest amid dry and windy conditions as the 2022 fire season roared to a vicious – and in many cases, early – start.Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado were battling to contain fires on multiple fronts, officials said.In New Mexico, two major fires combined, burning 54,000 acres since 19 April as nearly 500 personnel battled to stop the blazes, which were only contained on Sunday at 12 per cent, according to an update from New Mexico Fire Information, an interagency site.Many roads in and around the areas were closed, and shelters were set...
The Weather Channel
Retired Fire Chief Killed, 15 Injured in Nebraska Wildfires
It's the second Nebraska wildfire fatality this month. Both happened in the southwest part of the state. Wildfires are burning in dry, windy conditions across several states. A retired chief is dead and more than a dozen firefighters were injured battling wildfire across Nebraska in recent days. The victim was...
Mic
Wildfire season has started early and already killed at least 1 person
Wildfire season typically doesn’t start until the summer, but we aren’t living in typical times. Over the last week, multiple wildfires have plagued the Western parts of the United States. The flames have swept through parts of Arizona, Nebraska, and New Mexico, destroying tens of thousands of acres of land and leaving at least one person dead.
News Channel Nebraska
Wildfires in northeast Nebraska devastate land outside of Lyons
LYONS, Neb. -- With wildfires hitting the state throughout the weekend, northeast Nebraska was not exempt, with blazes south of Norfolk and near Lyons. Residents in Thurston and Burt counties were evacuated on Saturday, with Walthill Public Schools serving as a temporary shelter. Winds exceeded 50 miles per hour, according...
WOWT
Brush fire burning at Dodge Park in north Omaha
A town is under evacuation order as a large fire blazes nearby. Macy residents allowed to return home after brief evacuation order due to fire. Town residents are allowed to return home after a brief evacuation in Macy. Lego Brick Days celebrated at Mid-America Center. Updated: 6 hours ago. People...
WOWT
Omaha apartment fire destroys new resident's future home
An organ donor's death brings two families together. Crews contain Omaha apartment fire after ten-hour battle. A large fire at a vacant senior living facility is contained. A bike rider is injured after a car accident Sunday. Omaha Fire Dept. Fire Prevention Division Battalion Chief discusses fire at Heartwood Preserve...
WOWT
High winds hamper efforts to control Road 702 fire
More legal back and forth tonight between Charles Herbster and the state senator accusing him of sexual assault. 6 On Your Side: Federal parenting program set to expire. A program that changes the lives of Nebraska families each year could end in a matter of months. Updated: 3 hours ago.
