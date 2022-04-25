ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Charlize Theron and Jason Momoa pose for cozy shot as he joins her in the cast of Fast X: 'Look who decided to join the party'

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Charlize Theron took to Instagram on Monday with a shot alongside Jason Momoa from the set of Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious film series.

The 46-year-old actress posed alongside the 42-year-old actor in a black-and-white shot, as Momoa had his arm around her.

In the picture, Theron had her wavy blonde locks down and wore a black coat, while Momoa donned a black coat with horizontal designs over a button-up white top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCjD9_0fJussu300
The latest: Charlize Theron, 46, took to Instagram on Monday with a shot alongside Jason Momoa, 42, from the set of Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious film series

'Look who decided to join the party #FastX @thefastsaga,' the Oscar-winning Monster star captioned the shot.

Theron will portray Cipher for the upcoming film, reprising the role she played in 2017's The Fate of the Furious and 2021's F9: The Fast Saga.

On Saturday, she shared a pair of images from the set, one in which she stood alongside a wall with her arms crossed with a pair of people trapped in elaborate contraptions on her side. She shared another image in which she was on the set of the forthcoming film surrounded by crew members.

The South African star wrote, 'She’s back baby. #FastX,' in the caption of the shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bo8FP_0fJussu300
On Saturday, she shared a pair of images from the set, one in which she stood alongside a wall with her arms crossed with a pair of people trapped in elaborate contraptions on her side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8nx9_0fJussu300
She shared another image in which she was on the set of the forthcoming film surrounded by crew members 

Theron will appear in both the 10th and 11th movies in the film series, which will be the finale for the film franchise.

Momoa is slated to portray the role of a villain in the 10th film, as he described his character as 'amazing,' 'ornery' and 'misunderstood' while speaking with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

Momoa said he was excited to work with Theron and franchise cornerstone Vin Diesel in the motion picture.

'I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never - I get to work with Charlize first up, which I'm really excited about,' the Aquaman star told the outlet, describing Theron as 'amazing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fj04z_0fJussu300
The Oscar-winner was snapped at the F9 premiere last year 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQXok_0fJussu300
Theron will portray Cipher for the upcoming film, reprising the role she played in 2017's The Fate of the Furious and 2021's F9: The Fast Saga
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1K4n_0fJussu300
Momoa, seen earlier this month in LA, is slated to portray the role of a villain in the 10th film

He added: 'I'm excited I'm working with Vin. I'm excited I'm working with Charlize.'

Fast X features mainstays such as Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel, as well as Oscar-winner Brie Larson, and musical superstar Cardi B, who made a brief appearance in F9.

The film, directed by Justin Lin, is slated to arrive in theaters May 19, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Nathalie Emmanuel
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Cardi B
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
Person
Ludacris
Person
Jason Momoa
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Film Star#South African
shefinds

Al Pacino’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—You Won’t Believe Who He’s Rumored To Be Dating Now!

Al Pacino has officially been pictured with his latest rumored new girlfriend. And the 81-year-old actor’s rumored new beau is following in the same footsteps as his past girlfriends – at least as far as her age is concerned, anyway – as she is more than 50 years his junior! The Godfather star’s 28-year-old new girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, might look a little familiar to some eagle-eyed fans, as the vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony previously dated Rolling Stones singer, Sir Mick Jagger when she was 23 and he was 74! They reportedly dated for three years, before ending things in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

346K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy