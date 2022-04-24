Nebraska DE target Ochaun Mathis says he's narrowed his choices to Huskers and 'Horns

Former TCU defensive end standout Ochaun Mathis has narrowed his list to two.

During a 13-minute YouTube video released Sunday, Mathis said he'll announce April 30 his final decision on where he'll continue his playing career.

The finalists: Nebraska and Texas.

The Athletic currently has Mathis listed as the best player available in the transfer portal, and Nebraska is looking for help on the edge and on the defensive front line in general.

Mathis started 34 games for the Horned Frogs over his career there. In 2021, he had 45 tackles (seven for loss) and four sacks. In 2020, he led TCU with nine sacks and 14 TFLs, making him one of the most productive defensive players available in the transfer portal.

He visited Nebraska on April 9 for the Red-White Spring Game, and also has made visits to Texas.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Mathis is a Manor, Texas, native. That, combined with the fact that his former coach, Gary Patterson, is now on the staff at UT, makes the Longhorns a perceived favorite.

In the video, Mathis said he hopes to become "one of the next legendary defensive ends of whatever school I go to."

