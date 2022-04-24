ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Valley Regional Transit offers free bus passes

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtazG_0fJurczS00

Valley Regional Transit and City Go will offer free bus passes as part of May in Motion, an annual effort to change commuting behaviors.

Individuals can earn up to two, monthlong universal bus passes and employers can earn a free month of offerings like the bus pass program.

“When employees choose and commit to sustainable commuting options, their organization receives public recognition based on the level of achievement of all employees who participate,” a news release said.

Each year, employers register to be a part of May in Motion. Employees then log their trips.

Riders who download the Umo app and create accounts can earn a 31-day universal bus pass. Riders who take and log at least 10 bus trips in May can also earn a bus pass.

Employers can earn points towards a May in Motion award by attending a transportation talk. New businesses that sign up for the Regional Bus Pass program and/or a City Go membership in April or May also automatically get one free month of either or both programs. City Go is a program of Valley Regional Transit.

Comments / 0

Related
Sharee B.

Gas Prices Puts Pressure on Uber and Lyft Drivers as They Consider Ditching the Apps Altoghether

Gas prices have been at record highs over the past couple of months and rideshare drivers are having a hard time keeping up. At its highest point this Spring, a gallon of gas was as much as $6.09 per gallon in Western states like California. However, prices remained above the $4 dollar mark for much of the United States as well, prompting local congressmen to introduce the idea of a gas stimulus rebate in order to curb the staggering costs of filling up the gas tank.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
731
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy