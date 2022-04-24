Valley Regional Transit offers free bus passes

Valley Regional Transit and City Go will offer free bus passes as part of May in Motion, an annual effort to change commuting behaviors.

Individuals can earn up to two, monthlong universal bus passes and employers can earn a free month of offerings like the bus pass program.

“When employees choose and commit to sustainable commuting options, their organization receives public recognition based on the level of achievement of all employees who participate,” a news release said.

Each year, employers register to be a part of May in Motion. Employees then log their trips.

Riders who download the Umo app and create accounts can earn a 31-day universal bus pass. Riders who take and log at least 10 bus trips in May can also earn a bus pass.

Employers can earn points towards a May in Motion award by attending a transportation talk. New businesses that sign up for the Regional Bus Pass program and/or a City Go membership in April or May also automatically get one free month of either or both programs. City Go is a program of Valley Regional Transit.