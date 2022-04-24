ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Polzin: A summer wish list for Wisconsin football

By JIM POLZIN
 3 days ago

The University of Wisconsin football team wrapped up the final of its 15 spring practices Friday night and that’s the last we’ll see of the Badgers until they open camp in August.

As my colleague Colten Bartholomew wrote after watching every minute of the 12 practices that were open to the media, a lot of questions were answered but some still remain. For what it’s worth, I don’t feel any better or worse about UW’s outlook heading into the 2022 season than I did a month ago. It’s a team that should be in the mix for the Big Ten West Division title but is likely a year away from being a legitimate contender for the conference crown.

Here are four things that would make me feel better about the Badgers — and the state of the program, in one case — once they reappear after this quiet stretch on the college football calendar. Consider it a summer wish list of sorts.

Safety first

Sophomore Hunter Wohler had a great spring and could be a star as early as next season, while senior John Torchio has played a lot of snaps over the past three seasons. But UW’s depth at safety took a hit when senior Travian Blaylock sustained a right knee injury April 5.

While the UW coaching staff is hopeful Blaylock will be able to participate in training camp, it’d be a good idea for the Badgers to kick some tires in the transfer portal to see if they could lure a veteran safety to Madison.

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard played safety and values that position. He needs more experienced bodies at that spot.

What the doctor ordered

Speaking of health, Blaylock isn’t the only key player the Badgers need to heal over the next few months.

Senior tailback Chez Mellusi is recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee and oft-injured third-stringer Isaac Guerendo (left foot) also missed the spring. Star sophomore Braelon Allen can carry a heavy load, but he can’t be a one-man band in 2022. Getting a healthy Mellusi back on the field would give UW a solid 1-2 punch in the backfield and Guerendo has proven he can be a weapon when he’s available.

Meanwhile, UW’s tight end unit was depleted by injury in the spring. Among the players who sat out were Jack Eschenbach (right shoulder) and Clay Cundiff (right leg), two of the players the Badgers will be counting on to help fill the rather large shoes left by Jake Ferguson.

One other injured player to keep an eye on is sophomore outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg). The UW coaches are high on Witt, but he’s another player who has struggled to stay on the field. Witt, if healthy, has a solid chance to be the starter opposite Nick Herbig.

Get on the same page

Junior quarterback Graham Mertz had an uneven spring, and that’s not what UW fans want to hear.

But let’s be fair and cut Mertz a little slack: UW put in a lot of new elements on offense and he was working with a mostly new wide receiving corps and a skeleton of a tight end group.

The wide receiver group in particular is intriguing, but the only real proven commodity is Chimere Dike. Young players such as Skyler Bell and Markus Allen still are learning the ropes. Keontez Lewis arrived in January after transferring from UCLA. Dean Engram has been a receiver for, oh, about three months after making the switch from defensive back.

This summer is a great opportunity for Mertz to develop some chemistry with all of his receivers. Some of the kinks that showed up in the spring need to be cleaned up before training camp.

Looking for pledges

UW has one commitment in its 2023 recruiting class — linebacker Tyler Jansey of Batavia, Illinois — and that’s the lowest number among Big Ten programs. Penn State, Ohio State and Iowa already have 10, nine and seven commitments, respectively.

It’s too early to panic, but the Badgers have a lot of work to do.

The recruiting department, which is in the midst of a much-needed makeover, is led by former tight ends coach Mickey Turner. His staff includes another former UW player, Casey Rabach, along with former Madison Edgewood High School athlete Alvah Hansbro. The department, still a work in progress, also includes a graphic designer and other auxiliary personnel.

Open Jim: What Wisconsin men's basketball returnees are in line to make the biggest jump?

The Badgers had a lot of visitors during the spring, and coach Paul Chryst and Co. will be eager to get more targets on campus this summer and also get better looks at prospects during camp season.

Considering UW’s 2022 class was small in number and underwhelming as a whole, at least on paper, it’s crucial that it bounces back during this cycle.

That’s just one item on the to-do list going on behind the scenes.

