ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Grizzly 399, cubs, leave Grand Teton

By Billy Arnold Jackson Hole Daily Via Wyoming News Exchange
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

JACKSON — Grizzly 399 and her four cubs have left Grand Teton National Park, taking a southern tack much earlier than officials and wildlife watchers expected.

“As far as we know, this is the farthest south she’s been this early in the year ever, and that does have us concerned,” Chief of Staff Jeremy Barnum said.

That “increases the imperative that she not get food rewards,” he said.

“The hope would be if she and the subadults don’t get food rewards, they’ll instead focus on natural food sources, which hopefully would lead them back up into the park,” he said.

Dan Thompson, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s large carnivore supervisor, confirmed this is the earliest 399 has left the park: less than a week after emerging from the den.

In the past two years, 399 and her cubs have ventured down into the southern part of Jackson Hole later in the year, getting into human-related foods two falls in a row.

The grizzlies’ more recent movements had wildlife managers and watchers concerned. Bears that repeatedly access human-related foods can get aggressive in trying to get to them, presenting a safety hazard for humans and thus increasing the potential for more invasive management actions: hazing, relocation, and live or lethal removal.

Wildlife managers are currently focusing on conflict prevention, asking people in Teton County to lock up attractants like trash, beehives, compost and chicken coops.

But they have said more severe management options are on the table this year for the famous fivesome. That’s particularly true for 399’s cubs, which are expected to separate from their mother sometime this spring and have a history of accessing human-related food.

“Those offspring haven’t been taught how to forage naturally,” Thompson said.

399’s current southern foray comes a few months before July 1, when Teton County’s new wildlife feeding ordinance goes into effect.

It will require bear-resistant trash cans, and residents in areas outside of the town of Jackson will have to lock up other attractants. In the meantime, compliance is encouraged, but voluntary.

Kristin Combs, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, worries the county is not ready for grizzly season.

“Absolutely not,” she said. “Not prepared at all.”

Nonprofits like hers, meanwhile, are trying to move the needle on locking up attractants. It has raised $200,000 to purchase 280 bear-resistant cans and offer some to residents at reduced costs. Thompson said the county is also in a state of “hyper awareness” given 399’s recent history.

“I think that’s a good thing,” he said, also pointing to relatively low tourism in the valley as a positive.

Game and Fish is responsible for managing 399, her cubs and other bears outside the park. Last year, Game and Fish officials called in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help them manage 399 and her brood.

But state and federal wildlife managers have said they plan to have the state agency manage the 399 situation this year, with feds as backup if necessary.

With the celebrity bear outside Grand Teton, Thompson said, there haven’t been any issues so far. The bears have largely stuck to a Snake River drainage.

“They’re not in a bad spot right now,” he said.

But members of the public have been tailing the bears, and Game and Fish officials are on the ground monitoring the bears’ movement.

Thompson asked the public to not be “selfish or ignorant about these bears or any wildlife.”

“Give these bears space, give the wildlife space, give the people on the ground space,” Thompson said. “Don’t put yourself in a position that’s going to be bad for you or bears.”

To confirm 399’s location, Barnum cited data Thursday from the radio collars placed on two of the cubs last season. There’s a lag in that information — Barnum referenced data from the day prior — so it’s not clear where, exactly, 399 was at press time Thursday. But Barnum said the bears made their way out of the park along the Snake River bottom.

Grizzly photographer and advocate Tom Mangelsen said he had spotted them Wednesday evening east of Teton Village and had heard reports they had been spotted farther north Thursday.

“Hopefully she’s going north,” Mangelsen said.

The photographer also admitted he was a bit flummoxed by how quickly the bears had moved south.

“I didn’t really think she’d go far south,” said Mangelsen, who predicted otherwise. “The airport was about as far south as she’d ever gone that I’m aware of at this time of year.”

Thompson asked the public to continue to relay information to Game and Fish so the department can “act appropriately.”

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Snake River flows start slow and steady, with Jackson Lake unlikely to fill

Jackson Hole Daily JACKSON – In a departure from customary practice, federal water managers have begun increasing the flow of the Snake River from Jackson Lake Dam and plan to maintain that flow consistently throughout the summer. The release from the dam was to increase from its winter flow of about 280 cubic feet per second to 2,000 cfs on Tuesday. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is aiming to keep...
JACKSON, WY
Wyoming News

Antelope, deer licenses reduced because of drought, disease

Jackson Hole News&Guide JACKSON – Concerned about habitat and declining populations in the face of severe drought and disease, Wyoming wildlife managers are axing 8,000 tags for hunting pronghorn and 3,300 tags for hunting mule deer statewide. “And I thought chronic wasting disease was a bleak report,” Game and Fish Commission President Kenneth Roberts said at the board’s April 19 season-setting meeting, reflecting on a report about climate and drought...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Sheridan bird farm depopulated out of 'abundance of caution'

Powell Tribune POWELL – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department bird farm in Sheridan has euthanized its brood stock of pheasants out of an “abundance of caution” after officials discovered dead turkeys near its captive flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, a form of avian influenza killing wild birds across the country. None of the birds raised by the farm was found to be infected, but the department...
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Jackson, WY
Pets & Animals
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
County
Teton County, WY
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
City
Teton Village, WY
Teton County, WY
Pets & Animals
Jackson, WY
Lifestyle
Teton County, WY
Lifestyle
Wyoming News

Road to Yellowstone park gate set for repairs

CODY (WNE) – Sorely needed pavement work will be ongoing this summer on a little more than a 10-mile stretch of U.S. 14-16-20 on the North Fork leading up to the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park. Work will start Monday – the east gate opens May 6 – and is slated to continue through August. The $5.4 million project, west of Cody, will consist of rotomilling the existing pavement...
CODY, WY
Wyoming News

wild pheasant

A wild pheasant forages in an agricultural field near Heart Mountain last week. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department euthanized its breeding stock of pheasants at the Sheridan bird farm last week after discovering wild birds in the area infected with communicable fatal avian influenza virus.
SHERIDAN, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy