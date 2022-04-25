ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

49ers GM Lynch ‘can’t ever imagine’ trading Deebo Samuel

By Associated Press
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iFOJ_0fJuqYW300

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch says he “can’t ever imagine” trading All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel and remains confident the two sides can still work out a long-term contract.

The star receiver told ESPN last week that he has requested a trade from the 49ers but didn’t specify his reasons for wanting out.

Lynch said he didn’t want to get into the “particulars” surrounding Samuel in regards to why the trade request was made or the status of negotiations.

While Lynch said they will always listen to offers, he was steadfast in his belief that Samuel will be on the Niners in 2022.

The post 49ers GM Lynch ‘can’t ever imagine’ trading Deebo Samuel appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Sends Message To Tom Brady

Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
NFL
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Furious With The Ravens: NFL World Reacts

The Baltimore Ravens pulled a stunner on Thursday night, trading wide receiver Hollywood Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Lamar Jackson doesn’t appear to be happy. The Ravens quarterback shot down potential Brown trade rumors earlier this year, when people suggested that the Kansas City Chiefs should make a move.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy