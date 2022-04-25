ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews places well at Neal Morris Invitational

By MICHAEL LINDSAY ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
 3 days ago
Southern Guilford's James Squires competes in the boys discus – which he won – during Saturday's Neal Morris Invitational at the High Point Athletic Complex. Michael Lindsay | HPE

HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews tied for fourth in the boys team scores and posted over a dozen top-five finishes overall to highlight the Neal Morris Invitational track meet Saturday at the High Point Athletic Complex.

The event, in its 11th year, continues to honor the memory of Morris, who led the Red Raiders track teams to four state championships prior to his death from cancer in 2003.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” Andrews coach Ty Mathis said. “Of course, it’s been a community staple for 11 years. So, to continue his legacy and this legacy has been great.”

Reagan – which won seven events – won the boys team title with 142.50, followed by Parkland (139.50) and Lake Norman Charter (70). The Red Raiders tied East Chapel Hill with 67 points in the 10-team field.

Parkland – which also won seven events – took the girls team championship with 150 points, trailed by Reagan (121.50) and East Chapel Hill (117). Andrews scored 22 points to take seventh among the 10 teams.

“I feel like, overall as a team, we did pretty well,” Mathis said. “It’s still spring break for us, so we didn’t have a good bulk of our athletes. But coming off spring break and with the conference meet next week we should have everybody.”

Posting top-five finishes for the Andrews boys were: Benedict Snyder (fifth – boys 110 hurdles, 16.86), Jeremiah King (fourth – boys 100, 11.20), John Shearin (fourth – boys 300 hurdles, 44.35), Marquette Hoskins (fourth – boys 200, 22.89), Ja’Neil Harris (fifth – boys 200, 23.04), Sania Johnson (fifth – girls long jump, 15-03.50); Ta’Shaun Smith (third – boys long jump, 20-03.50; third – triple jump, 41-06.50; fourth – boys high jump, 5-04.00), Jayla Volley (third – girls shot put, 31-01.00), as well as the boys 4x200 (third, 1:32.41), girls 4x100 (fifth, 53.74), boys 4x100 (fifth, 45.48) and boys 4x400 (fourth, 3:46.55) relays.

The Red Raiders already have about 10 qualifiers for the 2A Midwest regionals, Mathis said. The goal is to have several more qualify before the event, which will be May 13-14 with all four Midwest regionals hosted by Davie County.

“Really, with these last couple weeks it’s pushing to get at least another 10 to qualify,” Mathis said. “They’re right there at the edge, and we’ve just got to push them over.”

James Squires, from Southern Guilford but competing unattached, also won the boys discus with a mark of 135-08 and took second in the boys shot put with a throw of 47-04.00.

mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael

