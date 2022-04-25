You’ll Regret Leaving Barcelona Without Hitting at Least One of These 11 Bars

Home > Destinations > South America > Colombia > Travel Tips. If I can do It, so can you. Before flying to Colombia, most of my Spanish skills came from popular songs: Mi Chico Latino (translation: “My Latin Boy,” a song by Spice Girl Geri Halliwell), La Vida Loca (“The Crazy Life” from the bon-bons of steel, Ricky Martin), and Despacito (“Slowly” by Justin Bieber). These phrases may be useful on a tequila-fueled bachelorette in Cancun, but otherwise, wouldn’t get me far in a Spanish-speaking country. No problem, right? In Colombia, I expected to meet locals sounding like Sofía Vergara. We’d totally hit it off, buy matching ponchos (“ruanas“) from Bogotá’s Centro Mayor mall, and go viral using #OOTD. The reality, I discovered, was translation tumbleweed upon landing in El Dorado. From Colombia’s multicultural capital of Bogotá to the rolling coffee hills of Armenia, this is how I got by on my limited Spanish.

