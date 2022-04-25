Survival Guide: Beale Street Music Festival returns after two years away

Hey there, Memphis! Are you ready for some live music?

After a two-year hiatus during the worst parts of the pandemic, Memphis in May’s Beale Street Music Festival is back this weekend with an impressive line-up of national touring acts, local music favorites and new, up-and-coming artists. To help you get the best out of your festival experience, we’re here to be your trusty guide to shows, food, parking and general merriment .

Lil Wayne, shown here at Lollapalooza in 2019, will headline Beale Street Music Festival on Sunday, May 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

One important thing to note: Due to the ongoing construction in Tom Lee Park, Beale Street Music Fest is happening at Liberty Park (formerly the Memphis Fairgrounds) this year. You probably already know that, but this is just another reminder. After years of driving Downtown for Music Fest, don’t let muscle memory take over.

The new location is good news on the mud front since most of the fairgrounds' property is paved. Locals have, for years, affectionately dubbed BSMF as “Memphis in Mud” since the rain never fails to fall on the first weekend in May. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers on Friday, and we may see some scattered storms on Saturday, but the temps will be warm. And Sunday looks to be rain-free with partly sunny skies.

The new location also means there will be on-site parking, and in this Friday’s upcoming edition of our survival guide , we’ll include more specific details on those lots. There will also be 1,000 spaces available at the University of Memphis with free shuttle service into the park, but those must be reserved by April 28. (That gives you three days!)

Don’t want to pay to park? Memphis Area Transit Authority is providing free, rapid bus shuttle service from Downtown to Liberty Park, but the last day to register for those spots is today (April 25), so you might want to take care of that now. Shuttles will run about every 10 minutes. You can find a full list of pick-up and drop-off locations here , and you can register here.

You can also get a map of the festival grounds , as well as where each of the three signature stages will be located and some other festival hacks here .

See you Friday for the first day of the fest and the unofficial start to Memphis’ summer!