Guest column: Brandon Morrison brings conservative values to the County Commission

I’m Jack Sammons. I was born and raised here. My family roots here go back to the mid-1800s. I love Shelby County, it always has and always will be home to me.

After several decades in elected office, the sun has long set on my career in local politics, but I remain profoundly interested in recruiting and supporting talented Republicans like Brandon Morrison to run for public office.

County Commissioner Brandon Morrison is a rare talent in local politics. Shelby County is fortunate to have this highly intelligent lady who brings conservative values and common sense to our County Commission.

Brandon is tenacious about holding our tax rate down, insisting taxpayer dollars are invested responsibly. Her steadfast support of District Attorney General Amy Weirich and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner is emblematic of how Brandon is laser-focused on improving public safety in our county.

I have been genuinely impressed by how she effectively works with both parties to build partnerships that are simply about building a better community.

As Republicans in Shelby County, we can’t kid ourselves, we all know Democrats have a large majority of the seats on our County Commission. Our state Legislature is a different story, with Republicans having a Super Majority of both the House and Senate.

Commissioner Morrison has built strong relationships with the GOP leadership in our state Legislature and with Gov. Bill Lee to bring state resources to Shelby County to address the many challenges that our county has.

The fact that Republican state Reps. Kevin Vaughan, Mark White, John Gillespie and Tom Leatherwood have all endorsed her reelection campaign speaks volumes.

Those highly effective legislators know that Brandon’s ethics are beyond reproach, she works tirelessly for her constituents and has repeatedly taken the personal initiative to travel to Nashville to lobby the legislature on our behalf.

Brandon Morrison is what we are all looking for in a local elected official. She doesn’t limit her efforts on our behalf to just attending county commission meetings.

Brandon’s proactive efforts on our behalf are indeed impressive. I am most impressed with her contagious enthusiasm about our community’s future with a sincere belief that our best days are ahead of us.

The choice is clear in District 4 — vote to return Brandon Morrison to our County Commission. She is not a party hack, she knows she works for the voters.