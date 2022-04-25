ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Steph Curry Shut Down Ben Simmons For Draymond Green Trade

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reportedly did not want Ben Simmons

After refusing to play for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, resulting in a trade that sent him to the Brooklyn Nets, it now seems as if Ben Simmons will never make in on the court this season. The former All-Star has cited both physical and mental issues as the reason for his inability to play this season, despite the Brooklyn Nets believing that he was ready to suit up for their elimination Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

With all of the news surrounding Ben Simmons on Monday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported that Steph Curry previously shut down a potential Ben Simmons to Golden State trade earlier in the year. "Do you know that when Ben Simmons first let it be know that he wanted to get traded... they were talking about trying to get Draymond Green, and Steph Curry was like, 'Oh hell no,'" Stephen A. Smith said. "Now he didn't use those words, but from what I was told, it was a no."

Stephen A. Smith went on to say that the Warriors, in hindsight, certainly made the right decision holding off on that deal. While he did not reveal whether or not the team ever actually considered it, he made sure to emphasize that Steph Curry was adamantly against trading Draymond Green for Ben Simmons. With the Warriors on the verge of a decisive first round victory, and the Nets on the verge of elimination without even getting one game form Simmons, Curry had the right vision.

