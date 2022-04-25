ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Opposition grows to EV battery plant in Queen Creek

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ny566_0fJuo26M00

More residents are voicing concerns about South Korean LG Energy Solution’s electric battery manufacturing plant that will be built on a 650-acre parcel of land in Queen Creek.

During the Queen Creek Town Council meeting on April 20, almost two dozen residents spoke in person or sent written comments to council members. It was a noticeable increase from the handful of people who spoke out against the plant during the council’s April 6 meeting.

On April 19, LG Energy Solution successfully bid more than $84.4 million for land in the northeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Germann Road, on which the South Korean-electronics maker plans to build a $2.8 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

Almost all the comments focused on fears of environmental contamination, concerns over having a major manufacturing plant close to homes and schools, and how residents did not receive information about the project before the deal closed.

“The mission of the town of Queen Creek is to provide a framework for high quality of life, promote a strong sense of community and provide responsive public service in a caring ethical and innovative and accountable manner,” Shanda Newsam told the council members. “Where was the caring, ethical and accountable manner when you, the members of the town council, voted without discussion to allow zoning of the building of an LG lithium plant right next to a community that has been established for over 40 years, and two schools that have been established for over 10 years?”

She added that the plant was being built without “any regard to the health and safety to, not only my community, but the community around me. You selfishly pushed this agenda through without the typical notification to residents.”

Dianna McCallen said in zoning meetings she attended regarding the use of the land, it was not explained to residents “that urban employment was going to include heavy industrial.” She claims they were told development would be “low-key,” featuring businesses such as shops or convenience stores.

Katrina Pint announced she had created a petition against the plant.

“I live … directly across the street from where the LG plant is planning on going in. I’m also the creator of the petition online to stop the LG battery factory and I will be providing you 2,324 signatures currently as of today that state there are that many residents that do not want this factory to go in,” Pint said. “And I realize the land has already been sold but we need to have some questions answered.”

Jared McGowan accused the council of misleading residents about zoning of the land.

“Why won't the town answer questions related to this? Do you want to pretend like LG wasn't coming here? Can I see a proposed plan in case of a lithium fire to evacuate a 10-mile radius? Why would LG spend $84 million to buy a piece of land if they were not guaranteed to be able to build a factory there,” McGowan asked.

He also asked for council to release any environmental impact report or traffic studies.

Many speakers expressed concerns about potential fires at the manufacturing plant as LG car batteries have been recalled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration because of instances of fires in cars.

However, there have been no reports of fires at LG’s plant in Michigan. Any fires have occurred in cars with the batteries, hence the recalls.

The Queen Creek Town Council approved the deal during its March 16 meeting. Councilors Emilena Turley and Leah Martineau were the only “no” votes on the resolution.

It likely will cost the town more than $45 million to play host to the facility between funding rights of way and forgoing fees on permits and taxes, according to city documents.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Study: Recycling and storing EV batteries will be a 'huge issue'

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend $60 million on electric vehicles (EV), including electrifying the state’s fleet. However, the production of EVs is beset by a supply chain riddled with shortages in addition to environmental concerns. Whitmer’s proposed 2023 budget aims to spend $50...
MICHIGAN STATE
InsideHook

EV Battery Demand Sparks Increase in Seabed Mining — And Controversy

Experts in the automotive field have pointed out that a growing demand for electric vehicles will lead to a growing demand for electric vehicle batteries. That, in turn, will likely involve an increase in mining for the components required to make those batteries. As it turns out, one of the places that’s being explored as a mining location is massive — the ocean floor.
ECONOMY
eenews.net

DOE unveils $500M loan for massive ‘clean hydrogen’ project

The Energy Department’s loan office announced yesterday that it intends to issue a half-billion-dollar guarantee to what it called a “first-of-its-kind” hydrogen project. The $504 million for a Utah project is the third loan guarantee from the Biden administration, which has struggled to get its climate priorities...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
State
Michigan State
Local
Arizona Business
Queen Creek, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Industry
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Electric Battery#Health And Safety#Ev#South Korean#Lg Energy Solution
electrek.co

Review: Lion Energy Safari ME gives your home (or off-grid site) a massive battery and solar panel package

I recently had the chance to test out the Lion Energy Safari ME portable power station along with the massive battery expansion pack and solar panel package. I don’t say this lightly: This is THE high-capacity portable power station I’d want to bring with me to an off-grid cabin, campsite, or even to have in my garage in case of a natural disaster.
ELECTRONICS
WDTN

Company to turn cow poop into gas for vehicles

On Tuesday, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Strategic Fund Board approved the first procedural step for BerQ US Investments, LLC, to seek up to $165 million in private activity bond financing to help cover the cost of buying and installing equipment that will create compressed natural gas from farm manure.
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

Biden’s answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production

The order is in response to spiking gas prices and supply chain constraints caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. It’s also part of Biden’s broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling “Putin’s Price Hike” at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Keele students to benefit from £8m renewable energy park

Students will have up to half their electricity generated from renewable sources after an £8m energy centre officially opened. The Keele University park combines two wind turbines with 12,500 solar panels. The centre will save the equivalent of removing 800 cars from roads each year, the university said. "[This]...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Jeremy Beren

Salt River Project to consider new options for Coolidge plant following expansion plan rejection

Solar panels covering a parking lot near ASU's Tempe campus. SRP's headquarters are located just a few miles from the campus.Tony Webster/Flickr. (Tempe, Ariz.) — Following the unveiling of its new Central Line Solar plant on Wednesday, the Salt River Project has shared with NewsBreak a statement regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission vote that rejected the utilities provider's plans to expand its Coolidge Generation Station in Pinal County.
COOLIDGE, AZ
CNBC

Top autos CEO warns of battery supply scarcity as EV competition heats up

In February, Volvo Cars and battery maker Northvolt said they would build a battery manufacturing plant in Gothenburg, Sweden. As the number of electric vehicles on our roads increases, battery supply will become an increasingly important — and competitive — cog in the automotive sector. Volvo's electrification plans...
ECONOMY
Government Technology

What’s Standing in the Way of Full-Scale EV Adoption? A Lot

Even though electric vehicle ownership continues to expand as new models are introduced, driving range is increased and charging infrastructure is built out, the “tipping point” for wholesale adoption of EVs is nowhere near and may never show itself in any splash. The EV tipping point has been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek, AZ
340
Followers
772
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

 https://www.queencreekindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy