How a new innovation can help improve diabetes care

Apache Junction Independent
 3 days ago

(BPT) - Denver native Matt Callis has a busy, active lifestyle to balance, and he doesn’t want his diabetes to interfere with either enjoying time playing with his young kids or riding his motorcycle. Like the 37.3 million other people in the U.S. who have diabetes [i] , Matt relies on available therapies, medical technology and a treatment plan from his healthcare team to help manage his condition and stay as healthy as possible.

“I do everything I can to stay on top of my health,” says Matt, “so I can be there for my kids when they need me.”

Medical technology to aid people with diabetes

Fortunately, medicine has advanced a great deal in the 100 years since insulin was first discovered. Technology to help those with diabetes has improved dramatically, providing people with better tools to help manage their condition and improve treatment outcomes. One of the biggest technological innovations in recent times is continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), which offers people with diabetes insights into the impact of their glucose-lowering medications (mainly insulin), plus their activity, diet and lifestyle on their glucose levels. The information gleaned from these easy-to-use devices can help people improve their outcomes and avoid low sugar levels that can be dangerous.

How CGMs work

CGMs use a small sensor placed under the skin to measure your glucose levels every few minutes, all day and night, and then sends that information to a monitor or mobile device. Anyone wearing a CGM can check their glucose level easily at any time, allowing them to better balance factors like their medications, food intake and physical activity. An alert can sound to notify you (or a parent, in the case of children) if glucose levels become too high or too low and need to be addressed. Family and friends can also follow this on their own smartphones, if that is what both you and they want.

The knowledge provided by CGMs not only helps improve each person’s daily well-being, but the information collected over time also allows healthcare providers to assess patterns and trends so they can evaluate the effectiveness of the overall treatment plan for each individual.

Groundbreaking improvement to the CGM

One of the few drawbacks to using some CGM systems is that the majority of available CGM sensors can only last for a limited time. Depending on the type of CGM, the sensor may need to be replaced as often as every week or two. However, the FDA has just approved a 180-day (up to 6 months) sensor for the Eversense E3 CGM System, which was developed by Senseonics, Inc and brought to people by Ascensia Diabetes Care. As the longest-lasting system available in the U.S. today, the new Eversense E3 CGM System provides a significant step forward for people with diabetes.

“It gives me great peace of mind knowing that I won’t have to worry about replacing my CGM sensor for months,” says Matt. “Wearing this new CGM means that I will likely only need two sensor insertion and removal procedures per year, which is a big improvement. That freedom and convenience is so important for my active lifestyle.”

How to learn more about the Eversense E3 CGM System

The Eversense CGM System is a prescription device designed for adults (18 years of age and older) with diabetes taking insulin. Talk to your healthcare provider to learn more or, to get started with Eversense E3, you can sign up at EversenseDiabetes.com/get-started-today .

“People today want choice and functionality that allows them to seamlessly integrate medical technology to meet their unique needs and their lifestyle,” says Dr. Francine Kaufman, chief medical officer of Senseonics and former President of the American Diabetes Association. “This new system offers people — and their healthcare providers — unparalleled flexibility and convenience, with a CGM sensor that is long-lasting as well as highly accurate.”

For important safety information, see EversenseDiabetes.com/safety-info/ .

[i] https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/data/statistics-report/index.html

Apache Junction Independent

