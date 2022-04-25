Cheyenne native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s submarine force

BANGOR, Wash. – A Cheyenne native is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap, home port to West Coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.

Chief Petty Officer Jory Knapp joined the Navy for the chance at a better life. Today, Knapp serves as a missile technician.

“I joined the Navy for the great career and educational opportunities, and I wanted the stability the Navy offered,” said Knapp.

Knapp received a GED certificate in 2006. Today, Knapp uses skills and values similar to those found in Cheyenne to succeed in the Navy.

“Growing up in Cheyenne gave me a strong sense of independence and taught me how to take care of myself at an early age,” said Knapp. “That has helped me deal with the isolation you may feel while serving aboard a submarine in the Navy. My mother played a big role in preparing me for any situation that might arise.”

These lessons have helped Knapp while serving at Trident Training Facility.

Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.

The Navy's ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. - replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.

Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.

Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Knapp is part of a rich 122-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.

Serving in the Navy means Knapp is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

A major component of that maritime security is home ported at Naval Submarine Base Bangor.

Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, and for decades Naval Submarine Base Bangor has been home to Ohio Class ballistic-missile submarines. Beginning in 2028, the new Columbia Class ballistic-missile submarines will arrive and provide continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.

Knapp and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“Making the rank of chief petty officer and earning my submarine warfare qualification is what I’m most proud of,” Knapp said. “It was also extremely rewarding when I was a leading petty officer mentoring sailors.”

As Knapp and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy gives me a good sense of family that gets deeper the more connections I make,” Knapp added.