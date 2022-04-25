ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

As Russian rockets rain down on Kharkiv, its paramedics are risking their lives to save others

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before the start of Alexandra Rudkovskaya’s shift on Saturday, her mom gave her a big, long hug. The kind mothers give their kids when they don’t know when — or even if — they’ll see them again. Rudkovskaya, 24, works as a paramedic...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Hundreds of dogs found starved to death in Ukrainian shelter taken by Russian troops

More than 300 dogs reportedly died at a single animal shelter in Ukraine’s Borodyanka after remaining locked in their cages since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.Charity organisation UAnimals said 485 dogs had been locked in their cages until 1 April because volunteers could not return to the shelter due to the ongoing fighting.When the volunteers finally managed to return to the shelter on 1 April, they found just 150 of the 485 dogs alive, while the remaining had died, reported CBS News.Oleksandra Matviichuk, lawyer and head of Ukraine nonprofit Centre for Civil Liberties, tweeted a video in...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medics#Russian#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
KRON4 News

Report: Ukraine conducts air raid in Russian territory

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol was thrown into jeopardy and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on a fuel depot. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a […]
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy