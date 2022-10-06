Read full article on original website
Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
For travel enthusiasts, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is a great choice if you're looking to earn rewards on flights and hotel stays. It's one of the best travel rewards credit cards on the market, offering lots of opportunities to earn and redeem Capital One miles, as well as a generous welcome bonus of 75,000 miles after new cardholders spend at least $4,000 within the first three months of account opening.
You can log into your Gmail, and enable Gmail automatic logins, on the app or website. If you logged out of Gmail, signing back into your account is easy if you know your password. Make sure to log out of your Gmail when using shared or public computers for security.
Game company 2K on Thursday warned users to remain on the lookout for suspicious activity across their accounts following a breach last month that allowed a threat actor to obtain email addresses, names, and other sensitive information provided to 2K's support team. The breach occurred on September 19, when the...
Get ready for some earnings
There's lots of anxiety swirling about a possible recession. Is Corporate America starting to get nervous, too? We'll get a better sense this week when several top financial firms and consumer companies report third-quarter earnings.
If you downloaded a dud app, it might have stolen your Facebook password
If you downloaded an app in the past year that ended up really not working all that well, there's a chance that its entire function was to steal your Facebook password. Meta began notifying at least 1 million Facebook users that their password data may have been compromised via third-party apps downloaded from both the App Store and Google Play. The company published a report on Oct. 7 detailing its findings of more than 400 malicious apps that were "designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise people’s accounts."
There's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season. Is now the time to buy airline tickets?
