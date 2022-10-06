If you downloaded an app in the past year that ended up really not working all that well, there's a chance that its entire function was to steal your Facebook password. Meta began notifying at least 1 million Facebook users that their password data may have been compromised via third-party apps downloaded from both the App Store and Google Play. The company published a report on Oct. 7 detailing its findings of more than 400 malicious apps that were "designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise people’s accounts."

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO