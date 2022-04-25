ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Last 2 downtown parcels of CitySquare project sell for $5 million

By Isabel Sami, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

WORCESTER — Nearly 20 years after the plan was conceived, the final two parcels of the CitySquare project downtown have sold for $5 million in a sale that closed Friday.

The parcels at 5 Salem Square and 1 CitySquare were sold to Rhode Island residential developer Garfield Spencer, according to William Kelleher at Kelleher & Sadowsky Associates, the firm which represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer.

The properties were sold by Worcester-based investment firm Opus, an arm of Hanover Insurance that worked with the city and state to develop the downtown space for the CitySquare project.

The properties were listed in November 2020. Kelleher said they were put under agreement between 9 and 12 months ago, and closed on the sale prior to receipt of permits and approvals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URKYl_0fJujVTZ00

Kelleher said it's not unusual for permitting for a project in Worcester to take up to 15 months, but added it was unique for a sale to close prior to receiving permitting.

The 1.69-acre lot at 5 Salem Square and 3.59-acre lot at 1 CitySquare were listed separately, but the buyer requested the two to be included in a package sale, Kelleher said.

The Telegram & Gazette reported in January the lots were potentially to be used for residential development. Kelleher said Garfield Spencer's past developments have been multi-family residential buildings, which he said he suspects is the plan for the CitySquare parcels.

Green space parcel

The site at 5 Salem Square was Notre Dame des Canadiens Church, which was torn down in 2018, and the green space parcel at 1 CitySquare sits across from the AC Marriott, with a parking garage underneath.

"It's great for CitySquare," Kelleher said. "It's sort of the final pieces of the puzzle that started with the construction of the Unum building that started close to ten years ago.

"Between that, the St. Vincent Cancer Treatment Center, the Roseland residential development, the AC By Marriott and 110 Grill, it's sort of the icing on the cake at this point."

Beginning in 2003, the CitySquare projects took the place of 22 acres that were formerly a parking garage, an office complex and the Worcester Galleria in the heart of the city.

The idea was born in 1999 by local architect Daniel R. Benoit, who suggested tearing down the failed Worcester Galleria — then called the Worcester Common Outlets as a last resort to rebrand the mall — and replacing it with a new street grid and development parcels.

"I think it's going to breathe some new life into the downtown area which I think is great," Kelleher said. "It's been a long time coming but it's a tremendously successful development for the city. There's no question about that."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Last 2 downtown parcels of CitySquare project sell for $5 million

