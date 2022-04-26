ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

The best credit cards for holiday shopping in 2021

By Jennifer Yellin
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now's the time to check our list to make sure you're using one of the best credit cards for holiday shopping so you get all the benefits when you're buying clothes and gadgets for your friends and family this holiday...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi#Chase Freedom Unlimited#Blue Cash#American Express#Chase Freedom Flex
MyChesCo

$102 Million in Refunds Available for Consumers Harmed by Fake Government Website Scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission’s recent trial win against On Point Global has made $102 million in refunds available to consumers who were harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that led them to pay money or hand over personal information to fake government websites. Consumers who were harmed must apply for redress payments by July 5, 2022.Consumers who were deceived by a wide-ranging scheme into handing over money or personal information in exchange for bogus advice on how to apply for government benefits can apply for redress payments as a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit, but must do so by July 5, 2022.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
The US Sun

How can I check my credit score?

YOUR credit score plays an important role when and if you apply for a credit card, loan or mortgage. The score determines your creditworthiness to lenders, and whether you're a risky borrower or not. Below we explain how to check it. There are plenty of ways to check your credit...
CREDITS & LOANS
Advocate Andy

Senators Call on Banks to End Overdraft Fees

Senate Banking leaders issue letters calling for consumer relief. A group of U.S. Senators led by Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown of Ohio issued a series of letters calling on major U.S. banks to eliminate overdraft fees.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
147K+
Post
788M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy