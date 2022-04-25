ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegas goalie Robin Lehner to undergo season-ending surgery

Daily Independent
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights starting goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the team said Monday.

The Knights issued a release that said Lehner had “done his best to battle through” an injury he suffered on Feb. 9. He initially rehabbed and was able to return to play March 1. But the team said the decision was ultimately made for him to have surgery.

Reports of a season-ending surgery first surfaced late last week, and he missed practices Friday and Saturday. The team said at the time that he was taking maintenance days. Lehner was the backup during the Knights’ 5-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

Lehner finishes the season with a 23-17-2 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

The Golden Knights have three games remaining.

