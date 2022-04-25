ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump's longtime legal strategy may be catching up with him

By Chris Cillizza
CNN
 2 days ago
Donald Trump has long had a simple philosophy when it comes to legal matters: Sue, sue,...

Conejito
1d ago

As it should. He’s not running again because he’ll be too busy running from the law and stalling anything or anyone that gets in his way. That’s Trump’s way of dealing.

Jeanette
1d ago

Has anyone noticed that trump doesn't attend any funerals for Republicans or people like Madeline Albright, every former living Presidents have, but NOT trump since he lost the election in 2020. Why? Because they are eulogizing someone else and not praising trump and feeding his ( trump's ) ego. That's another reason I can't stand trump.

TrumpForPampers2024
1d ago

Trump and his entire family have been and always will be criminals you don't need an entire team of legal experts to see that.

CNN

