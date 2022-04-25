ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tribeca Doc ‘Accepted’ Acquired By Greenwich Entertainment, Gets Summer Release Date

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4ZiZ_0fJuivKy00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment said Monday that it has acquired North American distribution rights to Accepted , the feature documentary from The Disunited States of America helmer Dan Chen that played at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival .

The pic, from Concordia Studio, Boardwalk Pictures, Diamond Docs and Jubilee Media, will now get a July 1 release date in theaters.

Accepted goes inside the high-stakes quest for elite college admissions and centers on TM Landry Prep School in Louisiana, which boasted a remarkable 100% college acceptance rate for its ambitious, underprivileged high school students. That was before a New York Times exposé detailing Landry’s methods led the school to buckle under the scrutiny, leaving its students’ fates in limbo.

Deadline bowed a first-look clip of the film ahead of its Tribeca bow last year.

Chen also produced the film with Jason Lee, Jesse Einstein and Mark Monroe. Executive producers are Davis Guggenheim, Laurene Powell Jobs, Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, Ryan Hashemi and Ien Chi.

“I look forward to working with Greenwich as we release Accepted in theaters and out into the world, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness this extraordinary story as told by the students who lived through it,” Chen said. “To the people who opened up their lives to a film crew, and the collaborators who poured themselves into this project, I’m incredibly grateful. It’s been the education of a lifetime.”

Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the acquisition with Submarine’s Ben Schwartz for the filmmakers.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Why ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Didn’t Go To Streaming – Paramount CinemaCon Lunch

Click here to read the full article. Asked on Thursday about streamers that fawned for Top Gun: Maverick during the pandemic when cinemas were closed, producer Jerry Bruckheimer said there were no other option. It was always a big-screen destination. “I felt, and so did Tom [Cruise], this was a movie for theaters — that’s why we made it,” said Bruckheimer. “That’s how the first one became a success,” he said, after Paramount screened the movie for attendees as part of its CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. “We wanted it to be a big experience, and you felt it today with the laughter...
MOVIES
Deadline

Olivia Wilde CinemaCon Envelope Mystery: It Was Jason Sudeikis Legal Documents

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Like something out of a hackneyed Hollywood plot, the mysterious envelope picked up by Don’t Worry Darling director and star Olivia Wilde during her CinemaCon presentation last night for the New Line movie were legal documents from Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. It is our understanding that the manila envelope marked “personal and confidential,” which was placed onstage, were custody papers from the Emmy winner. Separated since late 2020, Wilde and Sudeikis share two children. The couple was engaged but never formally tied the knot. Deadline has reached out to reps for both Wilde and Sudeikis and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves Brings ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ First Look To Lionsgate’s CinemaCon Presentation

Click here to read the full article. John Wick: Chapter 4 doesn’t hit theaters until March 24, but it didn’t stop the pic’s leading man Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski from giving exhibitors at Caesars Palace Colosseum Theatre an early look. The Tokyo-set trailer opens on John Wick training in a gym. Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King enters, “Are you ready, John?” Natch, he answers, “Yeah.” It’s a new day, new bullies in town. What’s John to do? “I’m going to kill them all” — whether that’s swirling cars around or beating ’em up in art galleries. “I want you to find...
MOVIES
Deadline

Creator + Unveils Inaugural Class Of Emerging BIPOC Filmmakers For Its Diversity Focused Short Film Fund ‘Flip The Script’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Creator+, a next-generation content studio and distribution platform for digital-first storytellers and creators, has unveiled their inaugural class of emerging filmmakers for its ‘Flip the Script’ Short Film Fund. Creator+ is a studio and distribution platform, whose goal is to empower the next generation of diverse creators to make impactful films and expand their careers. To that end, Creator+ is creating opportunities for these historically excluded storytellers, while embracing projects that explore the full dimension of the BIPOC experience. Spearheaded by Forbes 30 Under 30 award-winning activist and Head of Diversity & Impact...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Deadline

American Film Market Sets Dates For In-Person Return To Santa Monica

Click here to read the full article. The American Film Market will return to Santa Monica as an in-person event from November 1 through November 6, after being forced online for two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Independent Film & Television Alliance announced today. The 43rd edition of the market, which planned its shift to a six-day run in 2020, will take place at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel and theatres throughout the city. The Loews will once again be to home to 400+ sales & production companies, LocationEXPO, and new for 2022, all Conferences & Panels, providing attendees...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: ACLU Believes Elon Musk Was Behind $500,000 Donation Toward Actress’s Pledge

Click here to read the full article. The general counsel of the ACLU testified Thursday in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial in Virginia that the foundation believed billionaire Elon Musk was behind a $500,000 payment to help the actress fulfill a $3.5 million donation pledge to the organization. Heard had said she would donate $7 million from her divorce settlement with Depp to charity, split between the ACLU and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. But in Depp’s $50 million defamation claim against Heard, his attorneys have been trying to show that Heard has not followed through on the pledge to the ACLU. Excerpts...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Dudamel
Person
Laurene Powell Jobs
Person
Davis Guggenheim
Person
Jordan Wynn
Person
Nicole Stott
Person
Ben Schwartz
Deadline

‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’s Steve Carell To Theater Owners: “I Am In Love With You…You Had Me At CinemaCon”

Click here to read the full article. “Don’t get excited,” Despicable Me franchise star Steve Carell told a filled Colosseum at Caesars Palace before Universal’s presentation of Minions: The Rise of Gru. “I have no gifts for you and no jokes about my balls,” quipped Carell, a reference to Jo Koy’s stand-up bit before him for Uni’s Easter Sunday, and the sweatshirts he handed out to attendees. CinemaCon 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage “Theaters are the lifeblood of the industry and the joy of moviegoing,” Carell said, “and I wouldn’t exist without you.” “You are important and I love you,” he added. “No, no, no wait: I am in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Says Of Colin Kaepernick, “I Would Welcome Him With Open Arms”

Click here to read the full article. “I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” said Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis last night in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.” Kaepernick played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers before being essentially blacklisted by the NFL for taking a knee in during the...
NFL
Deadline

ESPN Anchor Sage Steele Sues Network, Alleging It “Sidelined” Her After Comments About Covid And Obama – Reports

Click here to read the full article. SportsCenter co-anchor Sage Steele has sued ESPN and corporate parent The Walt Disney Co. for allegedly violating both her contract and her free speech rights, according to multiple reports. Steele is reportedly claiming that the network “sidelined” her last year after she made remarks about ESPN’s Covid policy and former President Barack Obama’s ethnic identity. The Wall Street Journal indicates the suit alleges that, even after Steele returned from a one-week break — the nature of which she also disputes — the anchor lost plum assignments like the New York City Marathon and hosting the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenwich Entertainment#Excusive#North American#Boardwalk Pictures#Diamond Docs#Jubilee Media#Tm Landry Prep School#New York Times
Deadline

Disney Shares First On-Ride Video Of New Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Attraction At Disney World Resort

Click here to read the full article. Disney today dropped up-close video of what the new Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction will be like for Disney World guests. The ride opens May 27 in World Discovery at Epcot. The attraction is the first-ever “reverse launch” Disney rollercoaster and rotates 360 degrees so riders can see the action going on around them. The attraction starts out with a tour of the Galaxarium, which is “a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies.” Then, according to Disney, “Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Jurassic World Dominion’: Jeff Goldblum & Bryce Dallas Howard Intro Footage To Summer Extravaganza – CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. Universal closed out its CinemaCon 2022 on Wednesday with more footage from its June 10 summer extravaganza, Jurassic World Dominion, with stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum on hand to send exhibitors off. In the footage, we see both the casts from Jurassic Park — i.e., Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, and the Jurassic World pair of Chris Pratt and Howard — as they search for the kidnapped baby of raptor Blue while massive dinosaurs wreak destruction on land and sea. Says Dern’s Ellie Sattler, “If our world is going to survive, what matters...
MOVIES
Deadline

Amazon Freevee Orders Judy Sheindlin Court Show ‘Tribunal’ With ‘Judge Judy’ Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd, ‘Hot Bench’s Patricia DiMango & Tanya Acker

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Judith Sheindlin is expanding her footprint at Amazon Freevee (fka IMDb TV) with a second court program to join Judy Justice. Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service has given a series order to Tribunal, a panel-based show starring Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker — two of the judges on Sheindlin’s CBS Media Ventures panel court program Hot Bench — as well as Sheindlin’s son, former District Attorney Adam Levy. They will be joined by fan-favorite former Judge Judy bailiff Petri Hawkins-Byrd, who will be the new show’s bailiff. Like Judy Justice, Tribunal is distributed by Scott...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Steve Harvey To Partner With Black-Founded Film And Television Entertainment App PopViewers

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: PopViewers, the movie and TV show recommendation app, announced  a partnership with comedian and show host Steve Harvey. PopViewers is a Black-owned technology startup with a focus on the amplification of diverse voices. Harvey will partner with PopViewers Inc. to elevate its mission of not only helping users find what to watch next but making sure the viewers’ voices are heard.  “PopViewers is creating a more inclusive viewing experience and building a space which represents the voices and perspectives of viewers from diverse backgrounds,” said Steve Harvey. Most media critics don’t look like...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

CNN+ To Cease On Thursday, Two Days Earlier Than Announced

Click here to read the full article. CNN+ will be discontinued on Thursday, two days earlier than was initially announced last week. An email to subscribers pegged the end date as April 28, according to The Verge, and a support page on CNN.com also said that the service will discontinued then. “After April 28, 2022, the CNN+ daily and weekly shows, Interview Club, and the on-demand library of CNN Original Series and Films will no longer be available,” the message reads. Active subscribers will receive a full refund, and subscriptions will be officially canceled on that date. Last week, CNN’s new parent Warner Bros....
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Park Chan-Wook’s Anticipated Cannes Competition Thriller ‘Decision To Leave’ Sells To Mubi For North America, UK, India & Turkey In Company’s Biggest Film Deal To Date

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Park Chan-wook’s anticipated Cannes Competition title Decision to Leave has sold to arthouse streamer, theatrical distributor and producer Mubi in what we understand to be the company’s biggest film deal to date. Mubi, which has made waves in the past 12 months for its voracious appetite for significant festival movies and its acquisition of German sales firm The Match Factory, has picked up Decision to Leave for North America, the UK, Ireland, Turkey, and India. The film will be released theatrically in the U.S. and the UK with a fall 2022 date planned, followed by...
MOVIES
Deadline

James Corden Addresses ‘Late Late Show’ Departure During Taping: “The Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Had To Make”

Click here to read the full article. An emotional James Corden made it official while taping Thursday’s edition of The Late Late Show — and he promised there will be tears. “I’ve some news of my own to share,” he began. “Seven and a half years ago, I started hosting this show. It has changed my life. I love it, I love all the people who work here. I am so proud of what we have achieved. It has been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams. So I’m happy to announce today I’ve signed a new contract to carry on.” ‘The Late Late Show...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA Members To Rally Against Industry’s Covid Vaccination Mandate

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with more details: A group of SAG-AFTRA members opposed to the film and TV industry’s vaccination mandate say they will stage a protest Thursday outside the union’s headquarters in Los Angeles. Oscar-nominated actress Sally Kirkland, a former Screen Actors Guild national board member, will be one of the speakers. As Covid restrictions are being lifted nationwide, the protesters say it’s time for Hollywood to scrap the mandate. The film and TV industry’s Covid-19 safety protocols, which include a narrowly defined “Mandatory Vaccination” provision, are set to expire Saturday but could be extended, as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

72K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy