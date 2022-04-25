Tribeca Doc ‘Accepted’ Acquired By Greenwich Entertainment, Gets Summer Release Date

Click here to read the full article.

EXCUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment said Monday that it has acquired North American distribution rights to Accepted , the feature documentary from The Disunited States of America helmer Dan Chen that played at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival .

The pic, from Concordia Studio, Boardwalk Pictures, Diamond Docs and Jubilee Media, will now get a July 1 release date in theaters.

Accepted goes inside the high-stakes quest for elite college admissions and centers on TM Landry Prep School in Louisiana, which boasted a remarkable 100% college acceptance rate for its ambitious, underprivileged high school students. That was before a New York Times exposé detailing Landry’s methods led the school to buckle under the scrutiny, leaving its students’ fates in limbo.

Deadline bowed a first-look clip of the film ahead of its Tribeca bow last year.

Chen also produced the film with Jason Lee, Jesse Einstein and Mark Monroe. Executive producers are Davis Guggenheim, Laurene Powell Jobs, Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, Ryan Hashemi and Ien Chi.

“I look forward to working with Greenwich as we release Accepted in theaters and out into the world, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness this extraordinary story as told by the students who lived through it,” Chen said. “To the people who opened up their lives to a film crew, and the collaborators who poured themselves into this project, I’m incredibly grateful. It’s been the education of a lifetime.”

Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the acquisition with Submarine’s Ben Schwartz for the filmmakers.