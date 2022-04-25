ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Hollander Out As EP Of CBS Comedy ‘How We Roll’ Following ‘American Gigolo’ Dismissal

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
If CBS comedy series How We Roll is renewed for a second season, it will return without executive producer David Hollander . Production on the Pete Holmes sitcom’s freshman season has been completed but if the series gets renewed for Season 2, Hollander won’t be involved, the network and How We Roll producer CBS Studios said in a response to an inquiry by Deadline.

As Deadline reported Saturday , Hollander, the developer, director, executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Showtime series American Gigolo, produced by sibling Paramount Television Studios, was let go from the reboot of the popular 1980 movie after an investigation into allegations of misconduct. Underscoring the seriousness of the claims, both Showtime and Paramount TV Studios severed ties with the veteran showrunner.

“David Hollander is no longer on the drama series American Gigolo and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him,” a spokesperson told Deadline in a statement Saturday.

CBS and CBS Studios are part of the same company, Paramount, as Showtime and Paramount TV Studios, which immediately raised questions about Hollander’s future on How We Roll. While there had been rumors about his behavior among cast and crew of the CBS comedy too, there is no record of any HR complaints against Hollander who was not hands-on involved in the sitcom as non-writing EP.

How We Roll, which is currently on the bubble for renewal, follows the life story of Tom Smallwood (Holmes), a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White and Mason Wells also star. Mark Gross and Brian d’Arcy James are the executive producers, and Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot.

