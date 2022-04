April 29 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) doubled its first-quarter per-share profit on Friday, boosted by surging oil and gas prices even as it took a $3.4 billion writedown from its planned exit from its Russian operations. The top U.S. oil producer reported net income of $5.48 billion, or...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO