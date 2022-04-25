ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Does running lower blood pressure?

By Maddy Biddulph
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We know that exercise has benefits for physical and mental health, but could running lower blood pressure levels? Your risk of high blood pressure (hypertension) increases as you get older but exercise – particularly the aerobic type like running that raises your heart rate – can make a big...

www.livescience.com

Comments / 8

Mary Lou Irick
3d ago

Thanks 😊❗Please read Matt 15: 16-20.Footnote State:God wants us to seek healthy Thoughs and motives not just healthy food and Exercise. God Teaches us inner purity.Listen 2 Jesus 😄❗

Reply(2)
3
Related
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Pressure#Blood Vessels#Blood Flow#Medino
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and Here’s How Drinking Lemon Water Impacts Your Bladder’

Lemon water is often touted by wellness experts for its health benefits, particularly for those who don't exactly get excited at the prospect of drinking plain water but still want want to stay well-hydrated. That's why so many people swear by drinking lemon water as part of their daily wellness routine, especially first thing in the morning upon waking up. Lemon water can help to make you feel more awake and alert by replenishing your body's fluids—and you can't deny that the sharp, acidic zing from the citrus helps clear some of the morning blearies, too.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Warning About Different Blood Pressures in Right and Left Arms

A significant difference in blood pressure in your right and left arm could indicate a serious health issue. According to Harvard Health, British researchers looked at results from 20 studies where blood pressure was measured in both of each participant’s arms. People with a difference of 15 points were twice as likely to have peripheral artery disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
Good News Network

Another Reason to Drink More Water: Study Finds Hydration Can Lower Risk of Heart Failure

Staying well-hydrated may be associated with a reduced risk for developing heart failure, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Their findings suggest that consuming sufficient amounts of fluids throughout life not only supports essential body functioning but may also reduce the risk of severe heart problems in the future.
HEALTH
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LiveScience

LiveScience

56K+
Followers
4K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy