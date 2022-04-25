ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Returns from injured list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Luplow (oblique) was activated off the 10-day injured list Monday. Luplow has been out...

www.cbssports.com

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Shelled by Cardinals

Castellanos (1-1) allowed five runs on five hits and one walk over two innings to take the loss against St. Louis on Thursday. Castellanos entered the contest with a tidy 3.00 ERA over 12 innings on the season, but that number ballooned to 5.79 after the Cardinals pummeled him with singles Thursday. None of the hits against the right-hander went for extra bases, and three of the runs he allowed came on sacrifice flies, but Castellanos simply permitted too many baserunners to last long in the contest. He'll look for better results in his next start, which is tentatively slated to come in Miami early next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rangers' Corey Seager: Homers, scores twice

Seager went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in a 3-2 loss Thursday against Houston. Seager made it a one-run ballgame with his one-out solo homer to straightaway center field in the ninth off Rafael Montero. It was his second homer of the season and first since April 14. Coming into Thursday's game, the shortstop was 4-for-28 with no extra-base hits in his previous seven games. Despite that slump, he still has a respectable .257 batting average and, with a .499 SLG in his career, his power should show up at some point.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Slugs first homer

Swanson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-1 win against the Cubs. Swanson batted out of the nine spot in the order and was one of four Braves with multiple hits. His third-inning solo shot traveled an estimated 432 feet and was his first long ball of the campaign. Swanson has reached based safely in six straight games and is batting .389 with five RBI and two steals over that stretch.
ATLANTA, GA
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Pinch-hit homer

Tucker hit a two-run homer in his only at-bat in a 3-2 win Thursday over Texas. Tucker pinch hit for Jose Siri in the eighth inning and hit a towering two-run blast off Matt Bush to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. The right fielder had started every game of the season and was out of the lineup for the first time. After beginning the season 4-for-46, he is 9-for-22 with two homers and nine RBI in his last six games. Coming off an impressive age-24 season, there were high hopes for Tucker and he appears to be figuring it out at the plate of late.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Chris Paul’s Kick

During Game 5 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans, Chris Paul delivered a low blow to Jose Alvarado. On Thursday, the league announced a ruling on this play. Paul has been officially assessed a flagrant foul for kicking Alvarado in Game 5. “Chris Paul (PHX) has been assessed...
NBA
Person
Jordan Luplow
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Scores three runs

LeMahieu went 1-for-5 with a double and three runs scored Thursday against the Yankees. LaMahieu benefitted from some poor defense by the Orioles, as he came around to score on two occasions after reaching base on an error. However, he also doubled to lead off the seventh frame and scored for the third time in the contest. LeMahieu now has at least one hit in 13 of his last 14 games, which has helped him maintain a .313/.389/.469 line across 72 plate appearances to begin the campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Continues red-hot stretch

Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a run and three RBI in Thursday's 8-3 victory versus the Diamondbacks. All three of Goldschmidt's hits were singles, but they were productive as they resulted in three runs batted in. The veteran first baseman extended his hitting streak to seven games with the performance, and he has collected multiple hits in six of those contests. During the streak, Goldschmidt is batting an even .500 (15-for-30) with eight RBI.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Slugs fifth long ball

Riley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-1 win over the Cubs on Thursday. Riley gave the Braves an early lead with a 429-foot solo shot to left field in the first inning. The blast was his fifth of the campaign, tied for seventh-most in the league. Three of Riley's long balls have come in his past five games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Reaches base three times

Hilliard went 1-for-2 with two walks, a triple and an RBI on Thursday against the Phillies. Hilliard led off the third inning with a triple but was ultimately stranded there. However, he still had a productive day after grounding into a fielder's choice in the seventh frame to deliver the team's only run of the contest. Hilliard is stuck in a fourth outfielder role, though he has drawn seven starts in the last 14 games -- in part due to injuries to Garrett Hampson (hand) and more recently Kris Bryant (back). He hasn't taken much advantage of that opportunity, as he has only six hits across 23 at-bats with three RBI and three runs scored.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Scott Barlow: Records second win

Barlow (2-0) earned the win Thursday pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one walk and recorded one strikeout against the White Sox. Barlow snagged the win after the Royals' offensive explosion in extra innings. The lack of offense up to that point neutralized what was otherwise a standout performance from Brad Keller, who allowed only three hits in seven innings. Barlow is still the Royals' first choice for saves despite a challenge from Josh Staumont, who has recorded two saves this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Rafael Montero: Picks up first save

Montero earned the save, allowing a solo home run and a walk in the ninth inning while striking out a batter in a 3-2 win Thursday over Texas. Montero gave up a one-out homer to Corey Seager to make it a one-run game and then pitched around a walk to close it out. With Ryan Pressly (knee) on the injured list, the Astros are going with a closer committee that includes Montero. With Ryne Stanek and Hector Neris also receiving late-game opportunities, it's unclear who will receive the bulk of the save opportunities. Despite giving up a homer Thursday, Montero has a strong case with a 0.96 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 9.1 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Scores three runs, knocks in two

Edman went 2-for-4 with three runs, two RBI and a walk Thursday in an 8-3 win against Arizona. Edman once again was a catalyst from the leadoff spot, scoring the Cardinals' first run in the first inning and crossing the plate again in each of the second and sixth frames. The second baseman also drove in a pair of runs while notching his fifth multi-hit game of the season. Edman is thriving to begin the campaign, slashing .323/.425/.532 with three homers, 11 RBI, 12 runs and four stolen bases across 74 plate appearances.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Tallies four hits

Hays went 4-for-5 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Yankees. Hays recorded his first multi-hit game in his last five starts in impressive fashion, as he racked up three doubles and a season-high four hits. He's been on a power binge of late, as he now has two home runs, three doubles, three runs scored and six RBI across his last 15 at-bats. Overall, Hays has quietly maintained a .373 wOBA across 77 plate appearances on the campaign.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Hurls six scoreless, one-hit frames

Hudson (2-1) earned the win over Arizona on Thursday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and three walks while striking out four. Hudson's control was shaky in the outing, as he threw only 46 of 84 pitches for strikes. However, the right-hander made up for his three free passes by allowing only one hit and keeping the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard for six innings. This was Hudson's second straight impressive win, and he has hurled 12.2 scoreless frames, during which he has allowed just three hits but issued seven walks, over his past two appearances. The walks may catch up to him eventually, but for now Hudson is rolling, and he'll look to keep the momentum going when he faces Kansas City next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Records three hits

Odor went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Thursday against the Yankees. Odor recorded hits in each of his last three at-bats, highlighted by an RBI double in the ninth inning. He entered the game having tallied only two extra-base hits, and this performance also marked his first multi-hit effort of the campaign. Coupled with a 30.8 percent strikeout rate, Odor is hitting just .200/.288/.289 across 52 plate appearances this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Slugs second homer

Bohm went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Rockies. Bohm began his productive afternoon with an RBI groundout in the second inning. However, the highlight of his performance came two frames later, when he delivered a solo shot to record his second homer of the season. Bohm owns a modest three-game hitting streak, though he's driven in four and scored three runs in that span. Importantly, Bohm also appears to have a clear claim to the starting job at third base as he's now started nine consecutive matchups.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Lends assist in shootout loss

Helm picked up an assist, three hits and four PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Helm ended a five-game point drought with the helper on a J.T. Compher tally in the second period. In his first season with the Avalanche, Helm has 15 points, 91 shots on net, 114 hits and 14 PIM through 67 contests. He'll likely continue in a fourth-line role heading into the playoffs.
DENVER, CO

Community Policy