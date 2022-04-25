Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Returns from injured list

Hudson (2-1) earned the win over Arizona on Thursday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and three walks while striking out four. Hudson's control was shaky in the outing, as he threw only 46 of 84 pitches for strikes. However, the right-hander made up for his three free passes by allowing only one hit and keeping the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard for six innings. This was Hudson's second straight impressive win, and he has hurled 12.2 scoreless frames, during which he has allowed just three hits but issued seven walks, over his past two appearances. The walks may catch up to him eventually, but for now Hudson is rolling, and he'll look to keep the momentum going when he faces Kansas City next week.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO