NHL

Wild's Joseph Cramarossa: Back to AHL

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cramarossa was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Monday. Cramarossa made...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Back with big club

MacDonald was called up from AHL Colorado on Thursday. MacDonald will be an option for Friday's game versus the Wild as the Avalanche may elect to rotate Cale Makar out of the lineup for rest.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Up from AHL Colorado

Annunen was called up from AHL Colorado on Thursday. Annunen's presence on the active roster suggests Darcy Kuemper will remain in Colorado for rest while the Avalanche visit the Wild on Friday. The 22-year-old Annunen has allowed seven goals on 51 shots across two NHL appearances this season, though he'll likely back up Pavel Francouz in the regular-season finale.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Opens scoring on power play

Makar scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Makar gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead just 2:01 into the contest. The 23-year-old had gone two games without a point entering Thursday, a rare quiet stretch in a fantastic season. He's at 28 tallies, 86 points (34 on the power play), 240 shots on net, 95 hits, 110 blocked shots and a plus-48 rating in 77 appearances. Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Makar is likely to be rested for Friday's regular-season finale versus the Wild, so fantasy managers will probably want to turn to other defensemen on the 15-game slate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sharks' Alex Chmelevski: Helpers in back-to-back games

Chmelevski notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Chmelevski set up Noah Gregor's first of two goals in the contest. This was Chmelevski's second assist in as many games and his fifth in the last nine. The 22-year-old is making a positive impression late in the season, one that could help him earn a roster spot in 2022-23. He's at eight assists, 31 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-2 rating in 19 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Nets goal in shootout loss

O'Connor scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. O'Connor gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead in the first period with his first point in the last five games. The 25-year-old has emerged as a regular in the Avalanche's bottom six with eight goals, 24 points, 126 shots on net, 99 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 80 appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Oilers' Brett Kulak: Helps out in overtime

Kulak logged an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. Kulak earned the secondary helper on Zach Hyman's game-winning goal in the extra session. The assist was Kulak's third in the last four games, and he's gone plus-1 in that span. The 28-year-old blueliner has 20 points, 99 hits, 63 blocked shots, 90 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 73 contests between the Oilers and the Canadiens this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Nick Bonino: Tallies in overtime loss

Bonino scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Bonino put the Sharks ahead 4-3 in the third period, but the lead lasted only 1:05 before Philip Broberg tied the game again. With four goals in his last four outings, Bonino has been successful in a top-six role alongside Logan Couture. Bonino has 16 goals, 26 points, 137 shots on net, 101 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating in 79 appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Scott Reedy: Tips in power-play goal

Reedy scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Reedy got a piece of a Brent Burns shot to tip in the Sharks' third goal of the game. Reedy's been good over the last two weeks with five goals and an assist in nine games. The 23-year-old forward has nine points, 33 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 34 contests at the NHL level.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Earns assist in return

Puljujarvi (illness) recorded an assist in 13:27 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. Puljujarvi missed three games due to an illness, and he was eased back into the lineup. The 23-year-old had the secondary assist on Philip Broberg's first career goal, which tied the game at 4-4 in the third period. Puljujarvi is up to 14 tallies, 22 helpers, 158 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-22 rating through 64 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' James Reimer: Falls in overtime

Reimer allowed five goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Reimer let three separate leads slip away, and Zach Hyman completed the Oilers' comeback 1:37 into overtime. The 34-year-old Reimer is just 1-3-4 in April, allowing 26 goals in his eight appearances. He's at 19-17-10 with a 2.90 GAA and a .911 save percentage, which will likely be his final numbers for the season. Kaapo Kahkonen is confirmed to start Friday versus the Kraken.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sets up overtime winner

Nugent-Hopkins registered an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. Nugent-Hopkins fed Zach Hyman for the game-winning goal 1:37 into overtime. This was Nugent-Hopkins' third assist in five games since his last tally. The 29-year-old is up to the 50-point mark for the sixth time in his 11-year career. He's added 153 shots and a plus-4 rating through 62 contests. The forward is a candidate to be rested for Friday's regular-season finale versus the Canucks, but the Oilers haven't announced any potential lineup changes yet.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Puts up helper

McDavid logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. McDavid set up Philip Broberg's first NHL tally in the third period. While it wasn't a multi-point effort, McDavid's gotten on the scoresheet in five straight games with two goals and 11 assists in that span. The 25-year-old has 123 points (44 goals, 79 helpers), 314 shots, a plus-28 rating and 75 hits through 80 outings. It's unclear if he'll play Friday's regular-season finale versus the Canucks or if he'll be rested with the Oilers' home-ice advantage for the first round already locked in.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Noah Gregor: Scores twice in first period

Gregor scored a pair of goals on six shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Gregor's pair of goals came 26 seconds apart early in the first period. This counts as his first multi-goal game in his career. He's emerged as a solid checking-line option in 2021-22 with 23 points, 154 shots on net, 116 hits and a minus-20 rating through 62 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Matt Duchene: Tickles twine in win

Duchene scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Duchene's point streak is up to seven games (five goals, five helpers) after his first-period tally Thursday. The 31-year-old leads the Predators with 43 goals, and he's added 42 assists, 225 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 29 power-play points through 77 outings.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores in victory

Nelson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Washington. Nelson opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. It's been a career-best season for the 30-year-old despite a disappointing year for the Islanders. Nelson now has 37 goals and 22 assists in 71 games this season. He'll look to reach the 60-point mark in Friday's season finale against the Lighting.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Josh Manson: Plucks apple in shootout loss

Manson notched an assist, five hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Manson has picked up a goal and an assist in his last two games. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to be a mainly physical presence in a bottom-four role. He's at 16 points, 90 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 177 hits, 63 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 66 appearances between the Avalanche and the Ducks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Lends assist in shootout loss

Helm picked up an assist, three hits and four PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Helm ended a five-game point drought with the helper on a J.T. Compher tally in the second period. In his first season with the Avalanche, Helm has 15 points, 91 shots on net, 114 hits and 14 PIM through 67 contests. He'll likely continue in a fourth-line role heading into the playoffs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Two assists in shootout win

Granlund put up a pair of assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Granlund set up Matt Duchene in the first period and added a secondary helper on Mattias Ekholm's equalizer in the third. It's been a playmaking week for Granlund, who has eight helpers in his last three contests. He's up to 63 points, 115 shots on net, 91 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 79 outings this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Garners assist Thursday

Kadri notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Kadri set up Cale Makar's opening tally at 2:01 of the first period. This was Kadri's third point in five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The veteran center is up to 27 tallies, 86 points, 245 shots on net, 71 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 70 contests. He's earned 29 of his points with the man advantage.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Canucks' Alex Chiasson: Tallies equalizer Thursday

Chiasson scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Chiasson tied the game at 2-2 with a goal at 14:31 of the third period. This was his first point in four games since he returned from an illness. The 31-year-old winger struggled for much of the season before moving into a top-six role in April. He's at 13 tallies, 22 points, 92 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-4 rating through 66 contests.
NHL

