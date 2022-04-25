Wild's Joseph Cramarossa: Back to AHL

Chmelevski notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Chmelevski set up Noah Gregor's first of two goals in the contest. This was Chmelevski's second assist in as many games and his fifth in the last nine. The 22-year-old is making a positive impression late in the season, one that could help him earn a roster spot in 2022-23. He's at eight assists, 31 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-2 rating in 19 contests.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO