ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

TikTok star Tinx apologizes for calling Kim Kardashian ‘fat’ in old tweets

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MsZV_0fJugNGg00
TikTok star Tinx apologized to Kim Kardashian and other celebrities after controversial tweets resurfaced over the weekend. Getty

Tinx has issued an apology to Kim Kardashian and other celebrities for a series of fat-phobic tweets that resurfaced over the weekend.

“About 10 years ago I sent some truly nasty, mean, horrible tweets,” the TikTok star, whose real name is Christina Najjar, wrote in a lengthy post shared to Instagram on Saturday.

“I called people that I had never met fat, pathetic, and ugly. I even called Kim Kardashian fat which is ironic considering she is my number one idol and person I look up to.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpXHw_0fJugNGg00
Tinx called “idol” Kim Kardashian “fat” in resurfaced tweets from 2012.

The tweets came as a total shock to Tinx’s fans, as many of them knew the influencer as someone who embraced body positivity and promoted vulnerability.

“When I read the tweets back I am ashamed and embarrassed. They are mean spirited and I am not mean spirited – but I used to be,” Tinx admitted.

“Let me tell you about the girl who wrote those tweets. I was 21 and deeply, deeply insecure. I hated myself and had a bad relationship with my body. I was also extremely lost.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaFzs_0fJugNGg00
Tinx also made rude unflattering remarks about Tori Spelling two years later in 2014.

Tinx explained that as a coping mechanism, she would try “many hats, one of which was mean tweeter” in an attempt to get a laugh.

“It’s not funny at all. Only insecure people punch down,” she wrote. “And only deeply insecure people try to make others the butt of the joke. But being mean is not funny it’s just plain mean.”

She concluded her post by writing, ”I am very sorry. I am a work in progress.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYRMr_0fJugNGg00
The social media star issued the apology via Instagram.

Tinx saw overnight success in 2021 as her following skyrocketed. Now, with over 1.5 million followers on TikTok and a successful podcast, the problematic tweets led followers to question how well they truly know their favorite influencers.

Additionally, fans were quick to point out that while the social media star addressed tweets from nearly a decade ago, she failed to acknowledge other questionable tweets that were posted more recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDWzw_0fJugNGg00
Tinx has yet to address the issue to her 1.5 million followers on TikTok.

“What about the stuff from less than 2 years ago though,” one fan asked.

“I am not for cancel culture. I understand we all I’m sure have made comments 10 years about. But why is nothing being said on the 2020 likes and tweets??” another added.

Meanwhile, others accepted Tinx’s apology, arguing that “we are all human.”

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian's Shocking Announcement: 'I Love' My Nose Job

While the Kardashian sisters have historically been adamant about denying having plastic surgery done, fans are praising Khloe Kardashian, 37, for being open about undergoing rhinoplasty in a new interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts that aired last night. The Good American founder talked about her decision to get a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Malia Obama spends quality time with Sasha’s boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr.

Fitting in just fine! Sasha Obama’s new boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr. was spotted hanging out with Malia Obama in Los Angeles on Sunday. Malia was seen smoking a cigarette as she bonded with her little sister’s new beau while taking a walk in a public park, pics obtained by the Daily Mail reveal. The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama was dressed casually in a big T-shirt, baggy jeans and Birkenstock clogs. Meanwhile, Clifton Jr., the son of “Ray” actor Clifton Powell, wore a navy tracksuit and a backwards baseball cap. The duo appeared to be relaxed in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear Who Scott Disick Just Got Cozy With In Miami—The Kardashians Are Going To Be SO Mad!

As Scott Disick‘s most memorable exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie both recently got engaged, he has appeared to move on with someone else the Kardashians are well aware of— Kim’s ex-bestie Larsa Pippen. Disick, 38, was spotted with Pippen, 46, at the Setai Hotel in Miami earlier this week, cozying up and lounging together poolside.
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Al Pacino celebrates 82nd birthday with 28-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino hit the town Sunday night to celebrate his 82nd birthday with his 28-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, by his side. The couple — who matched in all-black ensembles — were photographed at Italian restaurant Jones in West Hollywood, Calif., this weekend, with Alfallah appearing to rally Pacino’s friends around inside the eatery, The Daily Mail reports. In footage obtained by the outlet, the pair appeared to be in great spirits as they enjoyed each other’s company throughout the evening. On Monday, she also wished her beau happy birthday on social media with a video of a younger Pacino. Their 54-year age gap likely...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Shaquille O'Neal Blames Himself for Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'It Was All Me'

Shaquille O'Neal is opening up about his 2011 divorce from ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal. On the Tuesday episode of The Pivot Podcast, the NBA legend discussed his career, relationships and regrets. The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 50, also explained why he blames himself for the end of his marriage to Shaunie, who split from Shaq in 2009 after getting married in 2002.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
People

Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!. The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Page Six

100K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy