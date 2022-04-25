ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West raps his family is ‘in danger’ when he’s not home

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Kanye West rapped in a new feature for a Pusha T track called “Dreamin of the Past” that his “family’s in danger” when he’s not home.

The lyrics for the song, which dropped Friday, state, “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger/When Daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger.”

The apparent jab at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is the latest in a string of comments the billionaire rapper has made about the former couple’s co-parenting issues this year.

In February 2022, West, 44, claimed his eldest daughter, 8-year-old North, was on TikTok “against his will.”

Kardashian, 41, responded on her Instagram Stories at the time, saying, “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xzkm8_0fJugMNx00
Kanye West rapped, “When Daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger” in a newly released song.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

West then blasted Kardashian again that same month, claiming the Skims founder allegedly kidnapped their other daughter, Chicago, on her fourth birthday.

“You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs,” the “Jesus Walks” rapper alleged.

Then in March 2022, West accused Kardashian of changing their children’s schedules “last minute.” The former couple also share sons, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

However, the Yeezy CEO was spotted attending an NBA game with Saint just two days after he made those claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTWoy_0fJugMNx00
Kanye West and Saint West attended a Warriors game together earlier this year.

Kardashian told Robin Roberts during ABC News’ “The Kardashians” special earlier this month that her older kids are “aware” of their parents’ ongoing differences.

“The younger ones don’t understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what’s going on,” she said, adding that her goal is to “be there for them no matter what, even in this crazy life that we live.”

Kardashian and West were declared legally single in March. She filed for divorce in February 2021 and has been dating Pete Davidson since October 2021.

Her rep declined to comment on West’s latest lyrics.

