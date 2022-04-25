ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man, 24, killed in Queens subway shooting

By Craig McCarthy, Larry Celona, Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot during a feud inside of a Queens subway station on Monday afternoon, police said.

Marcus Bethea was blasted several times in the torso by a male suspect at the Jamaica Center subway stop at Archer Avenue and Parsons Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., cops said.

EMS rushed Bethea to Jamaica hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The deadly violence was preceded by some type of argument between both men.

Police said the victim was standing near the subway booth area when the suspect approached him. The verbal dispute quickly escalated into a fight, according to the preliminary investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDjho_0fJug5Sr00
A 24-year-old died from the shooting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r78Jr_0fJug5Sr00
Initially, it was unclear where the shooting happened in the subway station.
Peter Gerber

During the scuffle, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots that struck the victim.

“We’re trying to determine what initiated this dispute between these two males that led to the shooting,”  NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox said at a press conference at the scene.

Five shots were fired and a firearm was recovered at the scene, cops said.

Investigators were reviewing camera footage from the station and interviewing witnesses.

The shooter remained in the wind hours later.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot And Killed By Family Member, 29th Homicide In Minneapolis This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot and killed, and police say it was a family member that pulled the trigger. The shooting happened just before midnight in North Minneapolis on the 2000 block of James Avenue North. We’re told the suspected shooter was taken into custody. The victim’s identity was not released. This is the 29th homicide in the city this year, and the seventh in just nine days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wilcox
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Subway#Nypd#Violent Crime#Ems#Nypd Transit
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot in car on busy stretch of Interstate 85, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on a major interstate Friday morning,. Atlanta police responded to a shooting call on Interstate 85 near Georgia 400 before 3 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action...
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy