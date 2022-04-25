Man, 24, killed in Queens subway shooting

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot during a feud inside of a Queens subway station on Monday afternoon, police said.

Marcus Bethea was blasted several times in the torso by a male suspect at the Jamaica Center subway stop at Archer Avenue and Parsons Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., cops said.

EMS rushed Bethea to Jamaica hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The deadly violence was preceded by some type of argument between both men.

Police said the victim was standing near the subway booth area when the suspect approached him. The verbal dispute quickly escalated into a fight, according to the preliminary investigation.

During the scuffle, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots that struck the victim.

“We’re trying to determine what initiated this dispute between these two males that led to the shooting,” NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox said at a press conference at the scene.

Five shots were fired and a firearm was recovered at the scene, cops said.

Investigators were reviewing camera footage from the station and interviewing witnesses.

The shooter remained in the wind hours later.