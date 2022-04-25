ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Rural nonprofit teaches mindfulness in the dining room

By Tyler Davis tdavis@hendersondispatch.com; 252-436-2839
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNMko_0fJudH0X00
Aubrey Morris (left) slices up a watermelon for a salad while Melissa Ferens speaks at length about mindfulness in the dining room. Both work for Working Landscapes. Morris is the health and safety manager for the nonprofit’s Food Hub, while Ferens is the educational and administrative coordinator. Tyler Davis/Dispatch Staff

HENDERSON — Picture this: You get home from work. It was a long, arduous day at the business. You pop open a bag of chips and before you know it, you’re scraping the bottom for crumbs. You didn’t even realize you ate that much: You weren’t eating mindfully.

Now imagine, you eat just a few chips instead. You slow down and savor the crunchiness and saltiness with each bite. This time, you ate with mindfulness, and the experience was much more satisfying and healthy. A series of four classes at Perry Memorial Library seeks to teach you to do just that.

Lunch ‘n Learn, a four-week series hosted by Working Landscapes, promotes mindfulness and mindful eating. The first class was Thursday, April 21 and focused on bringing the human senses into the dining room for a more satisfying eating experience.

“Mindfulness has been life-changing for me, and has helped me,” Assistant Library Director Christy Bondy said. “I know there are a lot of times that you just eat your food and you say, what the heck did I just eat? Being mindful, being intentional about what we’re eating, slowing down, helps us all out.”

Two representatives from Working Landscapes, Melissa Ferens and Aubrey Morris, are teaching the classes. Ferens is the group’s educational and administrative coordinator. Morris is the Food Hub’s health and safety manager. The nonprofit operates a Food Hub, where local produce is prepared and packaged for sale to the local community.

“Mindful eating is all about eating with intention,” Ferens said, “And attention. It’s eating with the intention of caring for our bodies and building a more sustainable planet. And also, it’s about eating with the attention that’s necessary for being fully present and being able to notice how food affects your body.”

More from this section

“So when we slow down, and bring attention to the entire experience of eating, we allow ourselves to really reconnect with our senses and enjoy our food a lot more, and get to develop a healthier relationship with food and ourselves and with other people around us.”

One exercise started with a hypothetical question: What if you were an alien who has come to Earth and you’ve never seen a raisin? Attendees poked and prodded a single raisin, then kept it in their mouths to savor the texture and flavor before finally finishing the job.

At the end attendees got to eat a dish Morris prepared using the Charlie Cart during the class. Last week’s was a salad with a surprising range of ingredients: cucumber, mint, red onion, watermelon, feta cheese and garam masala, which is a sweet Indian spice blend consisting of cinnamon, peppercorns, cumin seeds and more. That may look odd in writing but when you have the salad in front of you, nothing smells, or tastes, better.

Working Landscapes, a Warrenton-based nonprofit rural development organization, seeks to build a more sustainable way of life in Warren County through “stewardship of our natural and cultural assets,” per their website. “Strengthening local economies and building connections” are another part of their strategy, according to Ferens.

Classes will be held every Thursday until May 12 from noon to 1 p.m. in Perry Memorial’s Farm Bureau Room. Registration is required and limited to 15 people per class but is completely free. Questions should be directed to Bondy at 252-438-3316, ext 234. This week’s theme is “People, Food and Lifestyle.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation Africa

Ramadan: a dietitian offers tips for healthy fasting

Ramadan is the month in the Islamic calendar when the Qur’an was revealed to the prophet Muhammad (PBUH). During the month, Muslims abstain from all sensory pleasures (like food and drink, sex, TV and music) from dawn to dusk. The time is centred on prayer, the Qur’an, deep mindfulness and spiritual reflection. The duration of fasting varies from 13 to 18 hours a day, depending on the daylight times in a country. Muslims believe that fasting helps to develop their submission to God, empathy with the poor and repentance for past sins. Registered dietitian, Dr Nazeeia Sayed, spoke to Faaizah Laher, also a registered dietitian and a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, about the healthiest approach to the fast.
FITNESS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NC
Albany Herald

Why does coffee make you poop? Experts explain

For some people, coffee jump-starts their bowel movements in addition to their energy. Despite the drink's popularity, there isn't a lot of research on why coffee sends many people running to the bathroom within minutes of consuming it. "In some cases, as with coffee and bowel movements, there likely just...
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

Suffer with IBS? 3 things your tummy is trying to tell you

THERE are plenty of things that can make your tummy turn – injustice, rollercoasters, public speaking - but your diet shouldn’t be one of them. Yet health experts believe that's exactly what's happening as many as 86 per cent of Brits have suffered from a digestive complaint over the last year.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The One Herb You Should Put On Literally Anything For A Faster Metabolism

The best ways to support a swift and healthy metabolism include eating a well-balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, there are many foods that can help promote smoother digestion and can aid greatly in your weight loss journey. We checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and health experts to learn more about one versatile herb that can be put on or in practically anything and that is often linked to healthy digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Daniel Boyer, M.D. health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Lahana Vigliano, MS, CCN, certified clinical nutritionist and CEO of Nuvitru.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Raisin#The Dining Room#Perry Memorial Library#Working Landscapes#Mindfulness#The Food Hub
shefinds

5 Morning Habits That Give You More Energy For The Rest Of The Day

One thing that many people struggle with is tossing and turning all night, and then feeling sluggish all day long. While you may be tempted to simply reach for the next cup of coffee when you reach an afternoon slump, being proactive first thing in the morning is the best way to have consistent energy levels all day long. Habits are everything when it comes to mental and physical wellness, so we asked health experts what habits you should consider working into your morning routine that will leave you feeling your best.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
studyfinds.org

5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Eating Broccoli, According To Science

Broccoli is a nutrient-rich vegetable that may enhance your health in a variety of ways. It’s loaded with a wide array of vitamins, minerals, fiber and other bioactive compounds. Including the leafy green veggie in your diet every day can help reduce inflammation, improve blood sugar control, boost immunity and improve heart health.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Coffee Habits That Are Slowing Your Weight Loss, According To Nutritionists

For some of us, there’s nothing like starting our day with a steaming cup of coffee each morning—especially when it’s packed with all of our favorite ingredients like creamers, flavored syrups, and sweeteners. Unfortunately though, certain coffee habits may be holding you back from reaching your weight loss goals. If you’re trying to lose weight but love to drink sweet, flavor-packed coffee, it may be time to make some changes.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Doctors Say You Should Think Twice Before Adding These Ingredients To Your Coffee

Starting your day with a cup of freshly brewed coffee can be one of the best feelings ever. We totally get it–there’s nothing quite like sipping on a steaming cup of joe and getting that caffeine rush. Aside from keeping you awake, energized, and in a good mood, drinking coffee (in moderation, of course) actually has significant health benefits too. As a low-calorie beverage, it’s rich in antioxidants, which protects your cells and reduces your risk of getting heart disease or cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

On Nutrition: Too much of a good thing

"I need to reschedule my appointment today," a pained voice informed my answering machine. "I'm not feeling so good…maybe I shouldn't have eaten that whole bag of grapes." When I called this patient—who is working hard to replace fresh fruit for her usual candy bar snacks—she explained further.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Intense exercise while dieting may reduce cravings for fatty food

In a study that offers hope for human dieters, rats on a 30-day diet who exercised intensely resisted cues for favored, high-fat food pellets. The experiment was designed to test resistance to the phenomenon known as "incubation of craving," meaning the longer a desired substance is denied, the harder it is to ignore signals for it. The findings suggest that exercise modulated how hard the rats were willing to work for cues associated with the pellets, reflecting how much they craved them.
WEIGHT LOSS
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
1K+
Followers
44
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy