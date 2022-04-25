Rural nonprofit teaches mindfulness in the dining room

Aubrey Morris (left) slices up a watermelon for a salad while Melissa Ferens speaks at length about mindfulness in the dining room. Both work for Working Landscapes. Morris is the health and safety manager for the nonprofit’s Food Hub, while Ferens is the educational and administrative coordinator. Tyler Davis/Dispatch Staff

HENDERSON — Picture this: You get home from work. It was a long, arduous day at the business. You pop open a bag of chips and before you know it, you’re scraping the bottom for crumbs. You didn’t even realize you ate that much: You weren’t eating mindfully.

Now imagine, you eat just a few chips instead. You slow down and savor the crunchiness and saltiness with each bite. This time, you ate with mindfulness, and the experience was much more satisfying and healthy. A series of four classes at Perry Memorial Library seeks to teach you to do just that.

Lunch ‘n Learn, a four-week series hosted by Working Landscapes, promotes mindfulness and mindful eating. The first class was Thursday, April 21 and focused on bringing the human senses into the dining room for a more satisfying eating experience.

“Mindfulness has been life-changing for me, and has helped me,” Assistant Library Director Christy Bondy said. “I know there are a lot of times that you just eat your food and you say, what the heck did I just eat? Being mindful, being intentional about what we’re eating, slowing down, helps us all out.”

Two representatives from Working Landscapes, Melissa Ferens and Aubrey Morris, are teaching the classes. Ferens is the group’s educational and administrative coordinator. Morris is the Food Hub’s health and safety manager. The nonprofit operates a Food Hub, where local produce is prepared and packaged for sale to the local community.

“Mindful eating is all about eating with intention,” Ferens said, “And attention. It’s eating with the intention of caring for our bodies and building a more sustainable planet. And also, it’s about eating with the attention that’s necessary for being fully present and being able to notice how food affects your body.”

“So when we slow down, and bring attention to the entire experience of eating, we allow ourselves to really reconnect with our senses and enjoy our food a lot more, and get to develop a healthier relationship with food and ourselves and with other people around us.”

One exercise started with a hypothetical question: What if you were an alien who has come to Earth and you’ve never seen a raisin? Attendees poked and prodded a single raisin, then kept it in their mouths to savor the texture and flavor before finally finishing the job.

At the end attendees got to eat a dish Morris prepared using the Charlie Cart during the class. Last week’s was a salad with a surprising range of ingredients: cucumber, mint, red onion, watermelon, feta cheese and garam masala, which is a sweet Indian spice blend consisting of cinnamon, peppercorns, cumin seeds and more. That may look odd in writing but when you have the salad in front of you, nothing smells, or tastes, better.

Working Landscapes, a Warrenton-based nonprofit rural development organization, seeks to build a more sustainable way of life in Warren County through “stewardship of our natural and cultural assets,” per their website. “Strengthening local economies and building connections” are another part of their strategy, according to Ferens.

Classes will be held every Thursday until May 12 from noon to 1 p.m. in Perry Memorial’s Farm Bureau Room. Registration is required and limited to 15 people per class but is completely free. Questions should be directed to Bondy at 252-438-3316, ext 234. This week’s theme is “People, Food and Lifestyle.”