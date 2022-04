MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Veterinary Health Center (VHC) at Kansas State University announced on Facebook Tuesday that they welcomed a zonkey, a cross between a zebra and donkey, into the world. The zonkey’s name is Zyla. Zyla’s mother, a donkey, named Jayla, was purchased by Deanna Kohly with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc. According to […]

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO