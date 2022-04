Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson headline the field list for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa this coming May. According to the PGA, the full field will be set on May 9 and will include the top 70 players that have earned the most points through the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. The field also includes the top-20 finishers from the 2022 PGA Professional Championship.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO