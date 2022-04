We have another prank on the rise that is really concerning. First I told you about the TikTok Orbee Challenge where kids were freezing jelly-like balls and doing drive-by shootings with them in airsoft guns causing injuries to people and property damage. Before that, I wrote about “coning” or The Pothole Challenge where the new trend was for teens to remove traffic cones near potholes and then catch cars getting damaged on video as they drive into them. Even worse, now in New Jersey, we are seeing “Swatting” on the rise and it's as serious as it gets.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO