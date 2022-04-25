This Is the State That Added the Most Job Openings in February

The U.S. is currently grappling with a massive labor shortage. During the pandemic, early retirements surged, parents of school-age children left the workforce en masse, and slowed considerably. This led to millions of fewer workers than there otherwise would have been. Meanwhile, American workers - primarily in low-wage sectors - continued to quit their jobs in record numbers in search of better opportunities.

Currently, the labor force participation rate - the share of Americans 16 and older either working or looking for work - stands at 62.4%, a low not seen in the pre-pandemic United States since the 1970s. This is what it costs to retire comfortably in each state .

The national shortage of workers has left employers struggling to fill open positions - forcing some businesses to reduce hours of operation and others to shutter completely. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at the end of February 2022, 43% more than the same month last year - and in much of the country, the problem shows few signs of slowing. In the last month alone, 22 states reported an increase in the number of unfilled jobs.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where job openings are surging. States are ranked by the change in the number of open jobs between January 2022 and February 2022, the most recent months of available data.

Of the 50 states, 28 reported a month-to-month drop in unfilled jobs, and in four of the 22 that reported an increase, job openings surged by over 10%.

Despite the need for workers, a small percentage of the labor force remains unemployed, suggesting that among the unemployed there is a mismatch between either the skills employers are seeking and the labor pool or the kind of work or benefits job seekers desire and what is available. The national unemployment rate stood at 3.8% in February 2022. Depending on the state, unemployment ranges from 2.1% to 5.6%. Here is a look at the worst states to look for a job .

50. Pennsylvania

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -23.4% (117,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 382,000 (6.1% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 5.1%

> Labor force size: 6,370,062 people

49. Nebraska

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -23.0% (20,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 67,000 (6.1% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.1%

> Labor force size: 1,057,000 people

48. Delaware

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -20.0% (8,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 32,000 (6.6% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.6%

> Labor force size: 498,219 people

47. Minnesota

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -16.3% (43,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 221,000 (7.1% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.7%

> Labor force size: 3,059,493 people

46. Maine

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -15.8% (9,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 48,000 (7.0% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.0%

> Labor force size: 680,015 people

45. Colorado

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -15.3% (38,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 210,000 (6.9% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.0%

> Labor force size: 3,199,344 people

44. Indiana

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -13.1% (33,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 219,000 (6.5% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.3%

> Labor force size: 3,315,935 people

43. North Dakota

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -11.4% (4,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 31,000 (6.8% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.9%

> Labor force size: 409,405 people

42. Iowa

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -8.4% (10,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 109,000 (6.5% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.5%

> Labor force size: 1,686,648 people

41. New Hampshire

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -8.1% (5,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 57,000 (7.8% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.7%

> Labor force size: 756,659 people

40. Michigan

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -6.7% (24,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 335,000 (7.2% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.7%

> Labor force size: 4,804,242 people

39. South Dakota

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -6.1% (2,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 31,000 (6.5% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.6%

> Labor force size: 471,304 people

38. Illinois

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -5.7% (27,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 449,000 (7.0% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.8%

> Labor force size: 6,403,328 people

37. Wisconsin

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -5.7% (14,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 231,000 (7.3% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.9%

> Labor force size: 3,139,677 people

36. Utah

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -5.4% (7,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 122,000 (6.9% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.1%

> Labor force size: 1,697,136 people

35. Tennessee

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -4.4% (12,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 260,000 (7.5% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.4%

> Labor force size: 3,356,786 people

34. Kentucky

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -4.2% (7,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 160,000 (7.6% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.2%

> Labor force size: 2,056,085 people

33. Missouri

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -3.9% (9,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 222,000 (7.1% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.7%

> Labor force size: 3,080,111 people

32. New Jersey

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -3.7% (11,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 290,000 (6.5% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.6%

> Labor force size: 4,622,687 people

31. Arizona

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -3.6% (9,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 242,000 (7.4% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.6%

> Labor force size: 3,543,498 people

30. Arkansas

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -3.4% (3,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 85,000 (6.1% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.1%

> Labor force size: 1,339,399 people

29. Kansas

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -3.2% (3,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 90,000 (6.1% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.5%

> Labor force size: 1,496,305 people

28. New Mexico

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -2.8% (2,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 69,000 (7.6% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 5.6%

> Labor force size: 947,443 people

27. Connecticut

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -2.7% (3,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 109,000 (6.2% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.9%

> Labor force size: 1,869,116 people

26. Rhode Island

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -2.6% (1,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 38,000 (7.2% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.9%

> Labor force size: 568,599 people

25. Maryland

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -2.4% (5,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 207,000 (7.1% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 5.0%

> Labor force size: 3,194,561 people

24. Florida

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -1.9% (13,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 688,000 (6.9% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.3%

> Labor force size: 10,470,721 people

23. Oklahoma

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -0.8% (1,000 fewer open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 118,000 (6.6% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.6%

> Labor force size: 1,853,819 people

22. South Carolina

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +1.6% (3,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 188,000 (7.9% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.5%

> Labor force size: 2,378,347 people

21. Texas

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +1.6% (15,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 932,000 (6.6% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.7%

> Labor force size: 14,373,632 people

20. Virginia

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +2.0% (6,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 313,000 (7.2% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.2%

> Labor force size: 4,292,097 people

19. Montana

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +2.3% (1,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 44,000 (8.0% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.6%

> Labor force size: 556,361 people

18. Ohio

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +3.8% (15,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 409,000 (7.0% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.2%

> Labor force size: 5,749,599 people

17. Vermont

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +4.0% (1,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 26,000 (8.0% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.9%

> Labor force size: 330,023 people

16. Oregon

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +4.0% (6,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 156,000 (7.5% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.0%

> Labor force size: 2,174,003 people

15. North Carolina

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +4.7% (17,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 378,000 (7.5% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.7%

> Labor force size: 5,015,299 people

14. Alabama

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +5.6% (8,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 152,000 (6.9% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.0%

> Labor force size: 2,260,562 people

13. New York

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +5.9% (35,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 627,000 (6.3% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.9%

> Labor force size: 9,369,054 people

12. Idaho

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +6.3% (4,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 67,000 (7.6% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.8%

> Labor force size: 927,196 people

11. Louisiana

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +6.3% (9,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 152,000 (7.4% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.3%

> Labor force size: 2,078,228 people

10. Alaska

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +6.7% (2,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 32,000 (9.2% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 5.3%

> Labor force size: 361,562 people

9. Nevada

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +7.7% (8,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 112,000 (7.2% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 5.1%

> Labor force size: 1,498,303 people

8. Massachusetts

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +8.3% (22,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 286,000 (7.3% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.7%

> Labor force size: 3,772,543 people

7. Hawaii

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +8.5% (4,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 51,000 (7.8% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.2%

> Labor force size: 672,596 people

6. Wyoming

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +9.1% (2,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 24,000 (7.7% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.6%

> Labor force size: 290,282 people

5. Mississippi

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +9.9% (8,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 89,000 (7.1% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.5%

> Labor force size: 1,255,930 people

4. West Virginia

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +13.0% (7,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 61,000 (8.0% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.9%

> Labor force size: 793,816 people

3. Georgia

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +13.5% (54,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 454,000 (8.8% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.2%

> Labor force size: 5,234,632 people

2. California

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +13.9% (158,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 1,297,000 (7.0% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 5.3%

> Labor force size: 19,068,225 people

1. Washington

> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +21.4% (45,000 more open jobs)

> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 255,000 (6.8% of all jobs)

> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.3%

> Labor force size: 3,981,799 people

Methodology

To determine the states where employers cannot hire fast enough, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. States are ranked by the change in the number of open jobs between January 2022 and February 2022.

Job openings are the number of positions - full-time, part-time, seasonal, short-term, or permanent - open on the last business day of a given month. In order to be counted as open, a job has to start within 30 days of when the employer can find a suitable candidate.

Figures on unemployment and labor force size, which includes Americans either working or actively looking for work, are also from the BLS.

