ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

This Is the State That Added the Most Job Openings in February

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZh6a_0fJubo0o00 The U.S. is currently grappling with a massive labor shortage. During the pandemic, early retirements surged, parents of school-age children left the workforce en masse, and slowed considerably. This led to millions of fewer workers than there otherwise would have been. Meanwhile, American workers - primarily in low-wage sectors - continued to quit their jobs in record numbers in search of better opportunities.

Currently, the labor force participation rate - the share of Americans 16 and older either working or looking for work - stands at 62.4%, a low not seen in the pre-pandemic United States since the 1970s. This is what it costs to retire comfortably in each state .

The national shortage of workers has left employers struggling to fill open positions - forcing some businesses to reduce hours of operation and others to shutter completely. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at the end of February 2022, 43% more than the same month last year - and in much of the country, the problem shows few signs of slowing. In the last month alone, 22 states reported an increase in the number of unfilled jobs.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where job openings are surging. States are ranked by the change in the number of open jobs between January 2022 and February 2022, the most recent months of available data.

Of the 50 states, 28 reported a month-to-month drop in unfilled jobs, and in four of the 22 that reported an increase, job openings surged by over 10%.

Despite the need for workers, a small percentage of the labor force remains unemployed, suggesting that among the unemployed there is a mismatch between either the skills employers are seeking and the labor pool or the kind of work or benefits job seekers desire and what is available. The national unemployment rate stood at 3.8% in February 2022. Depending on the state, unemployment ranges from 2.1% to 5.6%. Here is a look at the worst states to look for a job .

Click here to see the state that added the most job openings in February
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvfAe_0fJubo0o00

50. Pennsylvania
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -23.4% (117,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 382,000 (6.1% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 5.1%
> Labor force size: 6,370,062 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrROP_0fJubo0o00

49. Nebraska
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -23.0% (20,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 67,000 (6.1% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.1%
> Labor force size: 1,057,000 people

ALSO READ: Once-Male Dominated Jobs Now Mostly Held by Women

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378xYF_0fJubo0o00

48. Delaware
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -20.0% (8,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 32,000 (6.6% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.6%
> Labor force size: 498,219 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmQQH_0fJubo0o00

47. Minnesota
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -16.3% (43,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 221,000 (7.1% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.7%
> Labor force size: 3,059,493 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ee8qK_0fJubo0o00

46. Maine
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -15.8% (9,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 48,000 (7.0% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.0%
> Labor force size: 680,015 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ISvbL_0fJubo0o00

45. Colorado
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -15.3% (38,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 210,000 (6.9% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.0%
> Labor force size: 3,199,344 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCA2e_0fJubo0o00

44. Indiana
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -13.1% (33,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 219,000 (6.5% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.3%
> Labor force size: 3,315,935 people

ALSO READ: States With the Highest Unemployment Last Month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5qYt_0fJubo0o00

43. North Dakota
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -11.4% (4,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 31,000 (6.8% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.9%
> Labor force size: 409,405 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452JcT_0fJubo0o00

42. Iowa
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -8.4% (10,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 109,000 (6.5% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.5%
> Labor force size: 1,686,648 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wjkb2_0fJubo0o00

41. New Hampshire
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -8.1% (5,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 57,000 (7.8% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.7%
> Labor force size: 756,659 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rc1as_0fJubo0o00

40. Michigan
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -6.7% (24,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 335,000 (7.2% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.7%
> Labor force size: 4,804,242 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wowuj_0fJubo0o00

39. South Dakota
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -6.1% (2,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 31,000 (6.5% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.6%
> Labor force size: 471,304 people

ALSO READ: 31 of the Largest Worker Strikes in American History

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emiIm_0fJubo0o00

38. Illinois
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -5.7% (27,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 449,000 (7.0% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.8%
> Labor force size: 6,403,328 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsHRJ_0fJubo0o00

37. Wisconsin
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -5.7% (14,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 231,000 (7.3% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.9%
> Labor force size: 3,139,677 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJrgz_0fJubo0o00

36. Utah
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -5.4% (7,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 122,000 (6.9% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.1%
> Labor force size: 1,697,136 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pc3CI_0fJubo0o00

35. Tennessee
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -4.4% (12,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 260,000 (7.5% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.4%
> Labor force size: 3,356,786 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39A0Vh_0fJubo0o00

34. Kentucky
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -4.2% (7,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 160,000 (7.6% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.2%
> Labor force size: 2,056,085 people

ALSO READ: States With the Most Claims of Unlawful Firings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3abrZy_0fJubo0o00

33. Missouri
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -3.9% (9,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 222,000 (7.1% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.7%
> Labor force size: 3,080,111 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmviE_0fJubo0o00

32. New Jersey
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -3.7% (11,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 290,000 (6.5% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.6%
> Labor force size: 4,622,687 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYAP1_0fJubo0o00

31. Arizona
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -3.6% (9,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 242,000 (7.4% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.6%
> Labor force size: 3,543,498 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upsHA_0fJubo0o00

30. Arkansas
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -3.4% (3,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 85,000 (6.1% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.1%
> Labor force size: 1,339,399 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbWsZ_0fJubo0o00

29. Kansas
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -3.2% (3,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 90,000 (6.1% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.5%
> Labor force size: 1,496,305 people

ALSO READ: Once-Male Dominated Jobs Now Mostly Held by Women

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXIab_0fJubo0o00

28. New Mexico
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -2.8% (2,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 69,000 (7.6% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 5.6%
> Labor force size: 947,443 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOAMR_0fJubo0o00

27. Connecticut
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -2.7% (3,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 109,000 (6.2% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.9%
> Labor force size: 1,869,116 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgtih_0fJubo0o00

26. Rhode Island
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -2.6% (1,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 38,000 (7.2% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.9%
> Labor force size: 568,599 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyS6q_0fJubo0o00

25. Maryland
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -2.4% (5,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 207,000 (7.1% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 5.0%
> Labor force size: 3,194,561 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKc1W_0fJubo0o00

24. Florida
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -1.9% (13,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 688,000 (6.9% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.3%
> Labor force size: 10,470,721 people

ALSO READ: States With the Highest Unemployment Last Month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGK6s_0fJubo0o00

23. Oklahoma
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: -0.8% (1,000 fewer open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 118,000 (6.6% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.6%
> Labor force size: 1,853,819 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtCQK_0fJubo0o00

22. South Carolina
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +1.6% (3,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 188,000 (7.9% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.5%
> Labor force size: 2,378,347 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOmvb_0fJubo0o00

21. Texas
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +1.6% (15,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 932,000 (6.6% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.7%
> Labor force size: 14,373,632 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjqpN_0fJubo0o00

20. Virginia
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +2.0% (6,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 313,000 (7.2% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.2%
> Labor force size: 4,292,097 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kritI_0fJubo0o00

19. Montana
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +2.3% (1,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 44,000 (8.0% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.6%
> Labor force size: 556,361 people

ALSO READ: 31 of the Largest Worker Strikes in American History

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8J4I_0fJubo0o00

18. Ohio
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +3.8% (15,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 409,000 (7.0% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.2%
> Labor force size: 5,749,599 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9oHR_0fJubo0o00

17. Vermont
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +4.0% (1,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 26,000 (8.0% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.9%
> Labor force size: 330,023 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMHNb_0fJubo0o00

16. Oregon
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +4.0% (6,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 156,000 (7.5% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.0%
> Labor force size: 2,174,003 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CiJl_0fJubo0o00

15. North Carolina
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +4.7% (17,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 378,000 (7.5% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.7%
> Labor force size: 5,015,299 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yMRt_0fJubo0o00

14. Alabama
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +5.6% (8,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 152,000 (6.9% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.0%
> Labor force size: 2,260,562 people

ALSO READ: States With the Most Claims of Unlawful Firings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BenU3_0fJubo0o00

13. New York
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +5.9% (35,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 627,000 (6.3% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.9%
> Labor force size: 9,369,054 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFXzf_0fJubo0o00

12. Idaho
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +6.3% (4,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 67,000 (7.6% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 2.8%
> Labor force size: 927,196 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfQov_0fJubo0o00

11. Louisiana
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +6.3% (9,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 152,000 (7.4% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.3%
> Labor force size: 2,078,228 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3qd6_0fJubo0o00

10. Alaska
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +6.7% (2,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 32,000 (9.2% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 5.3%
> Labor force size: 361,562 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iqSJ_0fJubo0o00

9. Nevada
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +7.7% (8,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 112,000 (7.2% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 5.1%
> Labor force size: 1,498,303 people

ALSO READ: Once-Male Dominated Jobs Now Mostly Held by Women

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XevQO_0fJubo0o00

8. Massachusetts
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +8.3% (22,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 286,000 (7.3% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.7%
> Labor force size: 3,772,543 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVRqD_0fJubo0o00

7. Hawaii
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +8.5% (4,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 51,000 (7.8% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.2%
> Labor force size: 672,596 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35GKWc_0fJubo0o00

6. Wyoming
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +9.1% (2,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 24,000 (7.7% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.6%
> Labor force size: 290,282 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8v5u_0fJubo0o00

5. Mississippi
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +9.9% (8,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 89,000 (7.1% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.5%
> Labor force size: 1,255,930 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLL6E_0fJubo0o00

4. West Virginia
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +13.0% (7,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 61,000 (8.0% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.9%
> Labor force size: 793,816 people

ALSO READ: States With the Highest Unemployment Last Month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qelwu_0fJubo0o00

3. Georgia
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +13.5% (54,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 454,000 (8.8% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 3.2%
> Labor force size: 5,234,632 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsDfq_0fJubo0o00

2. California
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +13.9% (158,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 1,297,000 (7.0% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 5.3%
> Labor force size: 19,068,225 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rM05b_0fJubo0o00

1. Washington
> Change in job openings, Jan. 2022-Feb. 2022: +21.4% (45,000 more open jobs)
> Total job openings at the end of Feb. 2022: 255,000 (6.8% of all jobs)
> Feb. 2022 unemployment: 4.3%
> Labor force size: 3,981,799 people

Methodology

To determine the states where employers cannot hire fast enough, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. States are ranked by the change in the number of open jobs between January 2022 and February 2022.

Job openings are the number of positions - full-time, part-time, seasonal, short-term, or permanent - open on the last business day of a given month. In order to be counted as open, a job has to start within 30 days of when the employer can find a suitable candidate.

Figures on unemployment and labor force size, which includes Americans either working or actively looking for work, are also from the BLS.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Study: Michigan Ranks Top 10 In Best States For Middle Class

(CBS DETROIT) — A new study ranks Michigan in the top 10 in Best States for Middle Class families, according to a financial technology company. The study from SmartAsset released Tuesday ranks the state No. 7, tied with Iowa, followed by Vermont and Indiana. Michigan was previously ranked No. 15 in 2020. Utah and Idaho rank in No. 1 and 2 respectively. The study compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on seven metrics: Percentage of households in the middle Median household income adjusted for cost of living Media home value Homeownership rate Gini index Four-year changes in both median household income and middleclass job growth. Read...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Hawaii State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Americans
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan’s Governor Whitmer reacts to kidnap plot verdicts

For the first time, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke publicly about the verdicts in one of the largest domestic terrorism cases in recent history. The alleged plot to kidnap the governor renewed national concerns about violent extremism and raised questions about the conduct of the FBI. Read more: Timeline: Everything we...
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Michigan group: Oil pipeline tunnel plan not in sync with state's climate goals

This Earth Month, Michigan leaders took the opportunity to release a new roadmap for a carbon-neutral state economy by 2050. In addition to highlighting state agencies' plans to power state-owned buildings and facilities with renewables, reduce energy usage, electrify vehicles and offer more recycling services, the plan calls for action from local governments, businesses and institutions, communities and individual households.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
InsideHook

Michigan Explores the Idea of Becoming a Spaceflight Destination

What’s it like to live in an era where private space travel is on the rise? One aspect of it involves getting familiar with a lot of new launch locations. There was once a time when Cape Canaveral was the prime location associated with sending people into space. Now, things are a bit more geographically dispersed — consider Virgin Galactic’s facility in New Mexico, for example.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
100.7 WITL

Michigan Tornadoes: Where They Occur The Most – and Where They Don’t

Every spring as the weather changes, you can expect high winds…and possible tornadoes. Michigan has its share of tornadoes every year, with the majority of cyclones in the Mitten’s lower half, between Saginaw and our southern border. According to the map in the Lansing State Journal’s Tornado Archives, the area surrounding Flint appears to lead the state in the number of tornadoes. Flint is followed by Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, north of Port Huron, halfway between Detroit & Toledo, and the southwest corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

112K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy