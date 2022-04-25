Emmaus ‘beer authority’ Shangy’s raises over $13,000 for Ukraine relief efforts while nearing completion of second Lehigh Valley location

Shangy’s, Emmaus’ longstanding specialty beer wholesaler and retailer with around 4,200 varieties, recently raised more than $13,000 for Ukraine relief efforts while nearing completion of its second area location, expected to open in late May at 6480 Alburtis Road in Lower Macungie Township. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call/TNS

Shangy’s, Emmaus’ longstanding specialty beer wholesaler and retailer, has had a busier-than-normal past few months.

The self-described “beer authority,” with around 4,200 varieties, recently raised more than $13,000 for Ukraine relief efforts while nearing completion of its second area location, expected to open in late May at 6480 Alburtis Road in Lower Macungie Township.

From March 5 through April 5, the beer distributor hosted a “We Stand With Ukraine” fundraiser, donating $5 of every growler (64-ounce container) purchased and $3 of every crowler (32-ounce can) purchased.

Donations were equally distributed to the following charitable organizations: UNICEF, International Rescue Committee and Save the Children.

“We are shocked and saddened by the recent invasion of Ukraine,” the business announced. “The bravery shown from the Ukrainian people is truly inspiring and we want to do what we can to help those affected by this terrible event.”

The business’ second location, at the intersection of Alburtis Road and Route 100 (next to McDonald’s), is about 5 miles west of its original location, which opened in 1980 at 40 E. Main St. in Emmaus.

Owner Nima Hadian purchased the Lower Macungie property, which previously housed an O2 OxyFit gym, about a year ago and has been working with Upper Macungie Township’s Jerdon Construction to outfit the space with various improvements.

“We completely gutted it,” Hadian said of the renovations.

The new location will feature the business’ same expansive selection of beers, including IPAs, lagers and stouts, available in single bottles, packs and cases.

There will be around 15,000 square feet of retail space — nearly identical to that of the Emmaus store — housing popular domestics such as Budweiser, Coors Light and Yuengling; imports like Dos Equis, Guinness and Heineken; and selections from Lehigh Valley area breweries such as Fegley’s Brew Works, Separatist Beer Project and Saucony Creek Brewing Co.

More than 100 beer case displays will fill the store’s floors, with signs detailing their descriptions and ratings, while dozens of cooler doors will line the walls, with chilled options separated by categories: hoppy, gluten-free, seasonal and more.

As is the case in Emmaus, the Lower Macungie location also will have a large “mix-a-six” area, where customers can create their own six-packs; along with a growler/crowler bar, featuring a rotating selection of more than 20 domestic and international draft beers to-go, including local craft varieties from Allentown’s Sherman Street Beer Co., Bethlehem’s Bonn Place Brewing Co., Emmaus’ Funk Brewing Co. and more.

After nailing down your favorite draft brew, a state-of-the-art, stainless steel filling system will top off your container of choice via a few simple buttons. The result will be a “pressurized vessel of beer that can be opened months later,” Hadian said.

“We’ll be filling 8-ounce cans; 12-ounce cans; 16-ounce cans; crowlers, which are 32-ounce cans; growlers in 64- and 128-ounce sizes; and 5-liter party kegs,” Hadian said. “We have a really intricate system from Austria called the Gruber Growler Filler, which pressurizes all of our draft beers for up to 90 days after a consumer buys it. We ordered the same machine for Macungie.”

Another aspect that will be replicated in Lower Macungie is an alcoholic slushie bar, featuring around 30 flavors of spiked slushies.

Shangy’s introduced the frozen drink bar, decorated to look like an ice cream parlor, in May 2020. The concept “instantly took off,” with a line of customers out the Emmaus store’s front door on opening day, Hadian said.

A rotating selection of malt-based cocktails, available in 10-, 16- and 24-ounce cups, include options like Long Island iced tea and strawberry daiquiri from MXD Cocktail Co.; “smash cherry + lime” and “smash blue raspberry + blackberry” from Smirnoff Ice; and “Calypso Colado” and “Jamaican Me Happy” from Seagram’s Escapes.

To stay up-to-date on the Lower Macungie location, which also will sell snacks, drinkware, clothing and gift packs, follow Shangy’s social media pages, facebook.com/shangysthebeerauthority and instagram.com/shangys_the_beer_authority .