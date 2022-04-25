ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

‘Inspiring Change’: New Exhibits At Peabody-Essex Museum Shine Light On Climate And Environment

By Jacob Wycoff
 3 days ago

SALEM (CBS) – If you head to the Peabody-Essex Museum over the next few months, you’ll find yourself looking at all kinds of very unique art.

Curator for the Climate Action: Inspiring Change Exhibit Jane Winchell says they’ll be looking at climate and environment from a variety of different perspectives.

Twenty-eight artists of all ages, from Massachusetts and beyond, contributed pieces with the same subject — our changing climate.

Winchell says that art speaks to people in ways that statistics or reports can’t. “It’s so important connecting with people at an emotional level. Helping them see this issue in a different way,” she said.

The museum sees the time around Earth Day as an opportunity to raise awareness for an otherwise hard-to-discuss topic.

“There are many known solutions and a lot of people are feeling in despair about the current situation. There are things we can do at this moment,” said Winchell.

Like re-examine our impact on the climate through the food pyramid. Rubber replicas of food items like soup, French fries, and a hamburger are displayed, and the weight of the items correlates to the carbon footprint it takes to produce it.

The exhibit has all different kinds of mediums, from watercolors to almost Lego-like buildings. Some of the artists you may recognize, like Worcester-native Jill Pelto. WBZ featured her in its “Da Vinci of Data Art” story last year.

The museum has a total of four climate-themed exhibitions, including “Down to the Bone”, a glimpse at polar bears and the increasing difficulty to hunt. There is even an exhibit outside called “The Blue Trees”, meant to spur discussion on the role trees play in our environment.

The mix of mediums through the four exhibits was important to Winchell. “No piece of artwork will relate to everyone. [It’s important] to find something that resonates with you,” she said.

The Climate Action: Inspiring Change exhibit will run until late June.

Woods Hole Robot Living With Penguin Colony In Antarctica

WOODS HOLE (CBS) — A tiny robot is living with penguins in Antarctica, and it’s sending critical information back to local researchers on Cape Cod. The robot named ECHO belongs to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution but is currently living with an Emperor penguin colony to help scientists study marine ecosystems. They say this allows them to collect data year-round while lessening their impact on the animals. They say the penguins appear to be getting along with ECHO. “The really cool thing is if I as a human would try to get as close as ECHO, they would be running away,” the Marine Animal Remote Sensing Lab’s Daniel Zitterbart told Popular Science. “We don’t want to scare the animals. Our general aim is to do more science with less impact. And humans have much bigger impact on the animals than the robot actually has.”  
East Boston Pier Being Redeveloped Into Waterfront Park That Protects Against Flooding

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a bit of an eyesore along East Boston’s waterfront. There’s a pile of beat-up old lumber that juts out next to Piers Park. “That entire complex used to be a railyard where they would bring freight cars filled with grain and load them on steamer ships to send them across the ocean,” explained Nick Black, the managing director of the Trustees of Reservations Boston Waterfront initiative. The Trustees own and manage thousands of acres of open space across the state, including some of the most popular parks, forests, and beaches. Now the non-profit is hoping to turn that...
To Do List: Cambridge Food And Mural Arts Tour, Chowdah Cook-Off, Stars On Ice At Agganis

BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, you can enjoy top-notch local food at several events near Boston and catch an ice skating show at Agganis Arena. It’s all part of this weekend’s To Do List. CENTRAL SQUARE CAMBRIDGE FOOD AND MURAL ARTS TOUR It’s food, art, learning, and even some exercise — all in one during the Central Square Food and Mural Arts Tour. Every Sunday, explore Cambridge in a unique way. Check out Graffiti Alley and Mural, with four stops throughout at local restaurants to try some delicious food. Each tour lasts two and a half hours. https://offthebeatenpathfoodtours.com/tour/central-square-cambridge-food-and-mural-arts-tour/ When: Sundays from 12-2:30pm Where: Central Square, Cambridge Cost: $75 STARS...
