Owensboro, KY

County Coroner Identifies Ohio River Remains as Owensboro Resident

wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of Mary VanVactor was found Saturday morning near...

www.wevv.com

WLKY.com

Body of Louisville diver who disappeared while working found in Ohio River

PROSPECT, Ky. — Oldham County authorities are investigating after the body of a diver was pulled from the Ohio River after he went missing while on the job. William Keith Elkins, 58, was identified in a statement released Tuesday by the Oldham County Coroner's Office. This is the first time authorities have commented on the investigation since it began Friday.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WTRF- 7News

2 injuries in four-vehicle crash in Belmont County

UPDATE: Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have said two people had minor injuries in the Belmont County crash. One driver was cited for assured clear distance. The scene has been cleared. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed a four-vehicle crash in Belmont County. The crash occurred on State Route 7 South of […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Body Discovered Inside a Vehicle in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body inside a vehicle. According to initial reports, medics along with deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of Mount Tabor Road around 11:30 am on Saturday.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Buggy Collision in Hart County

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Buggy CollisionSCDN Graphics Department. Hardyville, Ky. – On Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, at approximately 6:51 pm (CST), Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to an injury collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene located in the area of 6853 Hardyville Road in the Hardyville community.
HART COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Puppy found buried by trash inside Ohio dumpster has been adopted

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A dog who was rescued in Columbus last week after a refuse operator found him inside a dumpster has been adopted. The Columbus Department of Public Service posted a tweet saying the refuse operator was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side of the city when they noticed a puppy in the dumpster struggling to get out from under the trash.
COLUMBUS, OH
SCDNReports

Investigation Into Overnight Fire in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation is underway into an overnight mobile home fire in Ross County. According to reports, a passer-by stopped and alerted Huntington Township firefighters of the blaze in the 9000 block of Blain Highway shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Car Crash Leaves 2 Dead

A six-vehicle crash in Ohio left two people dead including a 25-year-old man as well as a 3-year-old girl. The incident occured in Madison County when six vehicles were stopped on the interstate and a pickup truck struck one of the vehicles.
OHIO STATE
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Jackson, Scioto counties get portion of OH development grants

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Local communities across Ohio are getting more funding to help clean up “contaminated properties” to make way for future economic developments. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced $60 million in funding as part of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program through the Ohio Department of Development. The funding […]
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Police: Former school board president recorded at alleged rendezvous with 11-year-old

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police relied in part on a social media video when they responded to Goshen School Board President John Gray’s home on Sunday. The video, according to a Goshen Township police report, showed Gray on Saturday evening at a store in Randolph County, Indiana, approached by several people who claim to be involved with a child predator sting group out of Muncie affiliated with Predator Catchers Indianapolis.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Injured in Single Vehicle Crash

A Ohio Man Injured in Single Vehicle CrashOhio State Highway Patrol. Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 800 S/Base Road in reference to a single-vehicle crash. On arrival, deputies located a male victim who had been ejected from the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, IN

