County Coroner Identifies Ohio River Remains as Owensboro Resident

PROSPECT, Ky. — Oldham County authorities are investigating after the body of a diver was pulled from the Ohio River after he went missing while on the job. William Keith Elkins, 58, was identified in a statement released Tuesday by the Oldham County Coroner's Office. This is the first time authorities have commented on the investigation since it began Friday.
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — The death of a little boy in southern Indiana garnered national attention after police revealed his body was found inside a suitcase. The weekend discovery in Washington County has baffled local investigators, who’ve set up a tip line and released disturbing new details. Here’s what we know so far. How was the […]
UPDATE: Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have said two people had minor injuries in the Belmont County crash. One driver was cited for assured clear distance. The scene has been cleared. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed a four-vehicle crash in Belmont County. The crash occurred on State Route 7 South of […]
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body inside a vehicle. According to initial reports, medics along with deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of Mount Tabor Road around 11:30 am on Saturday.
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Buggy CollisionSCDN Graphics Department. Hardyville, Ky. – On Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, at approximately 6:51 pm (CST), Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to an injury collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene located in the area of 6853 Hardyville Road in the Hardyville community.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A dog who was rescued in Columbus last week after a refuse operator found him inside a dumpster has been adopted. The Columbus Department of Public Service posted a tweet saying the refuse operator was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side of the city when they noticed a puppy in the dumpster struggling to get out from under the trash.
Search for Indiana Runaway Leads to Drug BustIndiana State Police. While out on Patrol Deputy Kyle Lee was dispatched to assist Greencastle Officers with locating a possible runaway juvenile at an address in Greencastle.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation is underway into an overnight mobile home fire in Ross County. According to reports, a passer-by stopped and alerted Huntington Township firefighters of the blaze in the 9000 block of Blain Highway shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
A six-vehicle crash in Ohio left two people dead including a 25-year-old man as well as a 3-year-old girl. The incident occured in Madison County when six vehicles were stopped on the interstate and a pickup truck struck one of the vehicles.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was killed in a single-car crash in Stark County Sunday afternoon, the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. The incident reportedly took place around 2:45 p.m. on US 30 eastbound in Perry Township, troopers said in a statement. The woman was reportedly driving her Jeep […]
LONDON, OH (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Local communities across Ohio are getting more funding to help clean up “contaminated properties” to make way for future economic developments. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced $60 million in funding as part of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program through the Ohio Department of Development. The funding […]
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police relied in part on a social media video when they responded to Goshen School Board President John Gray’s home on Sunday. The video, according to a Goshen Township police report, showed Gray on Saturday evening at a store in Randolph County, Indiana, approached by several people who claim to be involved with a child predator sting group out of Muncie affiliated with Predator Catchers Indianapolis.
Silence filled much of the air in New Pekin Park Sunday as the flames from candles lit many sad faces. There was a vigil happening for the young boy who was found in a suitcase, in the woods, not too far from the area. However, even though dozens gathered, they...
Prosecutor Bill Hayes, who is running for commissioner in the Republican primary, proposed a feral cat hunting season during a forum at the Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County, Ohio this week. A group that spays and neuters cats says there are 130 active feral cat colonies in...
A Ohio Man Injured in Single Vehicle CrashOhio State Highway Patrol. Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 800 S/Base Road in reference to a single-vehicle crash. On arrival, deputies located a male victim who had been ejected from the vehicle.
MASON, Ohio — Five people were taken to the hospital on Saturday after a large fight and stabbing at Kings Island's Camp Cedar in Warren County. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 10:45 p.m. when officers were called to Kings Island's Camp Cedar for a report of a large fight and stabbing.
LIBERTY, Ind. — A Richmond man is facing charges after a crash that killed one and injured two on U.S. Route 27 Saturday just north of Liberty, Indiana. Troopers with the Indiana State Police were called to the crash around 10:15 p.m. When first responders got to the scene...
